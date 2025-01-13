78 out of 110 drones were shot down over Ukraine during a night attack by Russia

Russia attacked Ukraine with 110 drones overnight, shooting down 78 drones in 12 regions, the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, on the night of January 13 (from 19.00 on January 12), the enemy attacked with 110 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitator drones from the directions of Millerovo, Orel, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and Defense Forces.

As of 09.00, 78 Shahed and other types of attack UAVs were confirmed downed in Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Dnipro, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi and Donetsk regions. 31 hostile imitator UAVs were lost in the area (no negative consequences) - the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported on social media.

As a result of the downed enemy drones, there is damage to buildings of enterprises, private and public institutions, private houses and vehicles in Sumy, Kyiv, Zhytomyr and Zaporizhzhia regions (preliminary, no casualties).

