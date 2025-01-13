140 combat engagements in 24 hours: where the frontline is the hottest

Over the past day, 140 combat engagements were recorded at the front, most of them in the Pokrovsk sector, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a morning report on January 13, UNN reports.

According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched 42 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, dropping 58 drones and one missile attack using one missile. In addition, it carried out more than six thousand attacks, including 126 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 2,992 kamikaze drones to attack.

"Over the past day, the aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit one control center, five air defense facilities, two ammunition depots, six artillery facilities and three other important targets of the Russian invaders," the report says.

The situation is as follows in terms of directions:

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy stormed the positions of our troops four times near the towns of Vovchansk and Kozacha Lopan.

In the Kupyansk sector, eight occupants' attacks took place over the last day. Defense forces repelled assaults near Petropavlivka and Pishchane.

The enemy attacked 12 times in the Lyman sector. He tried to advance near the settlements of Kopanky, Shyikivka, Pershotravneve, Makiivka, Tverdokhlibove, Terny and Zarichne.

In the Kramatorsk sector, 15 combat engagements were registered in the areas of Chasovyi Yar and Stupochky.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy carried out 13 attacks near the localities of Toretsk, Bila Hora and Shcherbynivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 58 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of Yelizavetivka, Lysivka, Zelene, Promin, Novyi Trud, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Kotlyne, Novovasylivka, Sribne, Petropavlivka, Novoandriivka, Dachne, Shevchenko and Yantarne.

In the Novopavlivsky sector, the enemy attacked our positions nine times near the towns of Kostiantynopil, Neskuchne, Vremivka and Rivne. Enemy aircraft were actively working in the area.

In the Siversky, Orikhivsky and Huliaipilsky sectors, the enemy did not conduct any active operations since the beginning of the day.

The enemy conducted one unsuccessful attack in the Prydniprovsky sector.

No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

"In the operational zone in Kursk region, Ukrainian Defense Forces units repelled 17 attacks by Russian invaders over the past day. The enemy carried out 443 artillery attacks, launched 14 air strikes, using 16 anti-aircraft missiles," the report says.

As stated, our soldiers are inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and actively undermining the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

The aggressor lost more than 1500 troops and hundreds of pieces of equipment over the day