140 combat engagements in 24 hours: where the frontline is the hottest

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 135678 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 120969 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 129043 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 129884 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 163833 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109426 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 158506 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104275 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113855 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117107 views

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 63884 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 122100 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 120400 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 56348 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 70397 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 135678 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 163833 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 158506 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 186682 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 176073 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 120400 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 122100 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 140216 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 132057 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 149506 views
140 combat engagements in 24 hours: where the frontline is the hottest

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26417 views

There were 140 combat engagements registered in the frontline, most of them in the Pokrovsk sector - 58 attacks. The enemy launched 42 air strikes and fired over 6,000 times at Ukrainian positions.

Over the past day, 140 combat engagements were recorded at the front, most of them in the Pokrovsk sector, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a morning report on January 13, UNN reports.

In total, 140 combat engagements were registered over the last day

- reported the General Staff.

According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched 42 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, dropping 58 drones and one missile attack using one missile. In addition, it carried out more than six thousand attacks, including 126 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 2,992 kamikaze drones to attack.

"Over the past day, the aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit one control center, five air defense facilities, two ammunition depots, six artillery facilities and three other important targets of the Russian invaders," the report says.

The situation is as follows in terms of directions:

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy stormed the positions of our troops four times near the towns of Vovchansk and Kozacha Lopan.

In the Kupyansk sector, eight occupants' attacks took place over the last day. Defense forces repelled assaults near Petropavlivka and Pishchane.

The enemy attacked 12 times in the Lyman sector. He tried to advance near the settlements of Kopanky, Shyikivka, Pershotravneve, Makiivka, Tverdokhlibove, Terny and Zarichne.

In the Kramatorsk sector, 15 combat engagements were registered in the areas of Chasovyi Yar and Stupochky.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy carried out 13 attacks near the localities of Toretsk, Bila Hora and Shcherbynivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 58 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of Yelizavetivka, Lysivka, Zelene, Promin, Novyi Trud, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Kotlyne, Novovasylivka, Sribne, Petropavlivka, Novoandriivka, Dachne, Shevchenko and Yantarne.

In the Novopavlivsky sector, the enemy attacked our positions nine times near the towns of Kostiantynopil, Neskuchne, Vremivka and Rivne. Enemy aircraft were actively working in the area.

In the Siversky, Orikhivsky and Huliaipilsky sectors, the enemy did not conduct any active operations since the beginning of the day.

The enemy conducted one unsuccessful attack in the Prydniprovsky sector.

No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

"In the operational zone in Kursk region, Ukrainian Defense Forces units repelled 17 attacks by Russian invaders over the past day. The enemy carried out 443 artillery attacks, launched 14 air strikes, using 16 anti-aircraft missiles," the report says.

As stated, our soldiers are inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and actively undermining the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

The aggressor lost more than 1500 troops and hundreds of pieces of equipment over the day13.01.25, 07:25 • 88588 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv

