In Kyiv region a priest was attacked with a wrench in a cathedral

A man was detained in the Kyiv region for attacking a priest in a cathedral, the regional police reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

In the Obukhiv district, an offender hit a priest several times with a wrench due to hostile relations. The man faces up to seven years in prison - the police said.

Details

The police received a report of a fight in one of the cathedrals in the town of Vasylkiv today, January 28.

At the scene, law enforcement officers found that "a 33-year-old man hit a 50-year-old priest several times on the head with a wrench due to hostile relations.

Law enforcement officers detained the attacker and placed him in a temporary detention center. The physical evidence was seized.

Investigators initiated a pre-trial investigation into hooliganism (Part 4 Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The investigation is ongoing.

