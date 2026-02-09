In Kyiv region, a poacher shot a noble deer from the Book of Records of Ukraine

In the Kyiv region, a poacher killed Runy, a unique red deer, which was officially recognized as the largest deer in Ukraine by antler size and listed in the Book of Records of Ukraine. Lana Vetrova, head of the National Register of Records of Ukraine, announced this on Facebook, as reported by UNN.

According to her, Runy lived in the eco-park "Na Rohakh" and had an exceptionally high international score according to the CIC evaluation system, which corresponded to the prestigious title "Golden Antlers." After naturally shedding its antlers, this unique trophy was planned to be presented at international competitions, where it had every chance of winning the Grand Prix, which would have been the first such achievement in the history of Ukraine.

However, the poacher's shot thwarted these plans. The deer was killed by a shot to the neck. As Vetrova emphasized, this is not just about the destruction of a rare animal, but also about the loss of a unique gene pool and a blow to the entire cause of Ukrainian deer farming.

She stressed that this crime was also a blow to people who have invested their own funds and efforts for years in the revival and preservation of the best genetic lines of deer in Ukraine. At the same time, in her opinion, such a "status trophy" cannot be hidden or sold unnoticed, so responsibility for the killer is inevitable.

The head of the National Register of Records called on the National Police to quickly identify and bring the culprit to justice, and also appealed to the Verkhovna Rada and the Ministry of Environmental Protection to strengthen responsibility for poaching.

In her opinion, the current fines effectively turn the law into a "price list for killers," while the destruction of a unique gene pool should be severely punished, with criminal liability and confiscation.

The shot at Runy is a shot at the heart of our natural heritage. Ukraine must protect its nature, otherwise savagery will always be stronger than beauty - Vetrova emphasized.

