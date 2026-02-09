$43.050.09
Coming night in Ukraine seems to end the period of "fierce cold" - meteorologist
07:43 AM • 20702 views
EU prepares for busy diplomatic week with leaders' meeting, Fedorov and Zelenskyy - Politico
February 8, 07:59 PM • 26914 views
Ternuvate is ours: Ukrainian military cleared the village in Zaporizhzhia direction from occupiersVideo
February 8, 05:37 PM • 44199 views
Kyiv expects an additional 9 MW of capacity to be launched today - Shmyhal
February 8, 04:39 PM • 44764 views
An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 occurred in Poltava region
Exclusive
February 8, 01:58 PM • 38604 views
On the threshold of the eclipse corridor: astro-forecast for February 9-15
February 8, 12:29 PM • 37536 views
The film "2000 Meters to Andriivka" received an award from the Directors Guild of America
Exclusive
February 8, 10:00 AM • 26361 views
Fire and fines: what charging electric cars from a home outlet can lead to
February 8, 08:45 AM • 17921 views
Emergency blackouts reduced in some regions - Ukrenergo
February 8, 08:35 AM • 13379 views
Zelenskyy signed decrees on new sanctions against Russian missile manufacturers and the financial sector
In Kyiv region, a poacher shot a noble deer from the Book of Records of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1000 views

In Kyiv region, a poacher killed the noble deer Rooney, the largest in Ukraine by antler size, listed in the Book of Records of Ukraine. This crime was a blow to Ukrainian deer farming and its unique gene pool.

In Kyiv region, a poacher shot a noble deer from the Book of Records of Ukraine

In the Kyiv region, a poacher killed Runy, a unique red deer, which was officially recognized as the largest deer in Ukraine by antler size and listed in the Book of Records of Ukraine. Lana Vetrova, head of the National Register of Records of Ukraine, announced this on Facebook, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to her, Runy lived in the eco-park "Na Rohakh" and had an exceptionally high international score according to the CIC evaluation system, which corresponded to the prestigious title "Golden Antlers." After naturally shedding its antlers, this unique trophy was planned to be presented at international competitions, where it had every chance of winning the Grand Prix, which would have been the first such achievement in the history of Ukraine.

However, the poacher's shot thwarted these plans. The deer was killed by a shot to the neck. As Vetrova emphasized, this is not just about the destruction of a rare animal, but also about the loss of a unique gene pool and a blow to the entire cause of Ukrainian deer farming.

She stressed that this crime was also a blow to people who have invested their own funds and efforts for years in the revival and preservation of the best genetic lines of deer in Ukraine. At the same time, in her opinion, such a "status trophy" cannot be hidden or sold unnoticed, so responsibility for the killer is inevitable.

The head of the National Register of Records called on the National Police to quickly identify and bring the culprit to justice, and also appealed to the Verkhovna Rada and the Ministry of Environmental Protection to strengthen responsibility for poaching.

In her opinion, the current fines effectively turn the law into a "price list for killers," while the destruction of a unique gene pool should be severely punished, with criminal liability and confiscation.

The shot at Runy is a shot at the heart of our natural heritage. Ukraine must protect its nature, otherwise savagery will always be stronger than beauty

- Vetrova emphasized.

Recall

On February 6, a Russian drone attack on February 6 destroyed an animal shelter in Zaporizhzhia, killing 15 dogs and injuring 10 others.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Animals
War in Ukraine
National Police of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia