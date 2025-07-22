In Kyiv region, a man was detained who stabbed a fellow countryman in the back during a conflict

In the Kyiv region, a conflict occurred between two men, during which one stabbed the other in the back. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv Oblast police.

Details

The incident took place in Bucha district. Law enforcement officers received a report that a wounded man was found on one of the streets in the city of Irpin.

According to the investigation, during the consumption of alcoholic beverages, a conflict suddenly arose between two men. The 45-year-old suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the 38-year-old victim in the back. The wounded man was taken to a medical facility for assistance.

After his arrest, the perpetrator was notified of suspicion of intentional grievous bodily harm (Part 1, Article 121 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for a term of five to eight years.

Recall

In the Ternopil region, a 53-year-old woman poured gasoline on and set fire to her 37-year-old rival out of jealousy. The perpetrator faces up to 15 years in prison for attempted murder, and the victim was diagnosed with 90% body burns.