Exclusive
01:00 PM
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
12:43 PM
Passing the Military Medical Commission (MMC) during martial law: what conscripts need to know
10:49 AM
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
Exclusive
09:44 AM
Shooting at Cherkasy "McDonald's": details of the incident revealed
09:33 AM
The Supreme Court put an end to the case of Concord Bank without considering its merits - Olena Sosedka
09:21 AM
Government made an economic forecast: under the worst-case scenario - 2.4% GDP growth and 9.9% inflation
Exclusive
09:00 AM
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
August 8, 07:40 AM
Parliament may consider legalizing crypto as early as next week - MP
August 8, 06:06 AM
How much will it cost to get a child ready for school: the cost of a basic set in 2025
August 8, 04:04 AM
Today, Viktoria Roshchyna is being laid to rest: details of the case of the journalist who died in Russian captivity
In Kyiv, military personnel were exposed for manipulating combat payments amounting to almost one million hryvnias

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1190 views

The commander of an artillery battery and his deputy from Kyiv were notified of suspicion. They caused almost one million hryvnias in damages to the state through forged reports of combat missions.

In Kyiv, military personnel were exposed for manipulating combat payments amounting to almost one million hryvnias

The commander of an artillery battery of one of Kyiv's military units and his deputy were informed of causing almost a million hryvnias in damages to the state. The deputy commander forged reports about allegedly performing combat missions, while the military personnel were actually in another location. This was reported by the SBI, according to UNN.

Details

SBI employees reported suspicion to the commander of an artillery battery of one of Kyiv's military units and his deputy, through whom the state suffered damages of almost 900,000 hryvnias.

- the post says.

As stated, the deputy commander prepared three reports, in which he indicated that he and 19 other servicemen allegedly performed combat missions in the Chernihiv region in August-September 2024.

In fact, they were in another location and did not perform combat missions

 - explained the detectives.

In turn, the commander of the artillery battery did not verify this data and signed the provided reports.

Based on these documents, the deputy commander and 19 other servicemen were paid almost 900,000 hryvnias in additional payments

 - reported the SBI.

Large-scale abuses in military combat payments: Kravchenko announced the detention of 7 servicemen8/8/25, 2:07 PM • 1604 views

Alona Utkina

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Chernihiv Oblast
Kyiv