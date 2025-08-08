In Kyiv, military personnel were exposed for manipulating combat payments amounting to almost one million hryvnias

The commander of an artillery battery of one of Kyiv's military units and his deputy were informed of causing almost a million hryvnias in damages to the state. The deputy commander forged reports about allegedly performing combat missions, while the military personnel were actually in another location. This was reported by the SBI, according to UNN.

Details

SBI employees reported suspicion to the commander of an artillery battery of one of Kyiv's military units and his deputy, through whom the state suffered damages of almost 900,000 hryvnias. - the post says.

As stated, the deputy commander prepared three reports, in which he indicated that he and 19 other servicemen allegedly performed combat missions in the Chernihiv region in August-September 2024.

In fact, they were in another location and did not perform combat missions - explained the detectives.

In turn, the commander of the artillery battery did not verify this data and signed the provided reports.

Based on these documents, the deputy commander and 19 other servicemen were paid almost 900,000 hryvnias in additional payments - reported the SBI.

