In Kyiv, men were fictitiously registered as "scientists" at universities to avoid mobilization - SBI

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation uncovered a scheme of evasion from mobilization in the Kyiv region, within which conscripted men were fictitiously employed as research fellows at one of the state universities in the capital. This was reported by the SBI, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, two entrepreneurs and an official of the educational institution were involved in organizing the scheme.

The group members sought out men who wanted to avoid mobilization and arranged for them to be employed as alleged research fellows at the university. Formally, they were part of a creative team that was supposed to work on a project to create unmanned aerial vehicles.

In reality, these individuals did not engage in any scientific activity. Among the so-called "scientists" were people who had no connection to science, including an agronomist, a dentist, a car service station employee, and others. - the report says.

According to the SBI, in just six months, the scheme participants helped at least 14 men avoid mobilization. The cost of such "services" ranged from 1.5 to 4 thousand US dollars per person.

Currently, four suspects have been notified of suspicion under articles concerning official forgery and embezzlement of university funds, committed by a group of persons in a preliminary conspiracy under martial law.

The sanction of the incriminated articles provides for up to 12 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Procedural guidance in the case is carried out by the Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the field of defense of the Central Region.

Why aren't they fighting? The "Fair Mobilization" movement has published new profiles of bloggers and activists who are evading service