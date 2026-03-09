In Kyiv, men were fictitiously registered as "scientists" at universities to avoid mobilization - SBI

$43.730.0850.540.36
12:46 PM • 8876 views
Zelenskyy discussed requests for assistance in countering "Shaheds" at Staff meeting – 11 appeals from Iran's neighbors, Europe, and America
12:34 PM • 18036 views
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry accused Hungary of state banditry and gross violation of the rights of detained Ukrainian cash collectors
10:16 AM • 11572 views
Spring sowing starts later - are there risks due to rising fuel prices and what will happen to food prices?
Exclusive
11:13 AM • 29933 views
NACP must check the property of the family of the candidate for the head of the State Migration Service Suvorov - MPs
March 9, 06:12 AM • 26836 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine sent drone experts to protect US bases in Jordan
March 8, 07:46 PM • 45003 views
In Volyn, a group of individuals attacked a TCC car and forcibly released a conscript
Exclusive
March 8, 02:42 PM • 64493 views
Horoscope for March 9-15 warns of the consequences of the eclipse corridor
March 8, 12:28 PM • 105325 views
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challenges
March 8, 11:12 AM • 55692 views
Defense Forces hit Pantsir-S1, a landing craft, and enemy command postsPhoto
March 8, 08:41 AM • 47293 views
Anniversary of the "Azov" corps - fighters received awards and distinctionsPhoto
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Rihanna's Los Angeles mansion shot at, suspect arrestedMarch 9, 06:56 AM • 30405 views
LELÉKA presented an updated song Ridnym for Eurovision 2026VideoMarch 9, 07:33 AM • 26697 views
Shevchenko during the Great War: how the Kobzar's legacy resonates with modern UkraineMarch 9, 08:38 AM • 34765 views
Odrex Clinic conceals the revocation of one of its medical licenses11:31 AM • 22626 views
Barbie Day - the history of the doll, the value of collectible itemsPhoto01:29 PM • 11231 views
Publications
Barbie Day - the history of the doll, the value of collectible itemsPhoto01:29 PM • 11461 views
Odrex Clinic conceals the revocation of one of its medical licenses11:31 AM • 22908 views
NACP must check the property of the family of the candidate for the head of the State Migration Service Suvorov - MPs
Exclusive
11:13 AM • 29938 views
Shevchenko during the Great War: how the Kobzar's legacy resonates with modern UkraineMarch 9, 08:38 AM • 35042 views
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challengesMarch 8, 12:28 PM • 105326 views
Actual people
Ursula von der Leyen
Donald Trump
Barack Obama
Larry Ellison
Oleksandr Kubrakov
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Israel
Hungary
UNN Lite
Kateryna Kuznetsova shared how she combats emotional burnout during intense filming03:28 PM • 124 views
Trump bought Netflix and Warner Bros. bonds amid bidding war with Paramount - Reuters03:15 PM • 346 views
alyona alyona in a lace bodysuit dedicated a photoshoot to Ukrainian womenPhoto12:47 PM • 10107 views
LELÉKA presented an updated song Ridnym for Eurovision 2026VideoMarch 9, 07:33 AM • 26899 views
Rihanna's Los Angeles mansion shot at, suspect arrestedMarch 9, 06:56 AM • 30601 views
In Kyiv, men were fictitiously registered as "scientists" at universities to avoid mobilization - SBI

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1034 views

The SBI exposed a group of individuals who, for money, registered men as research fellows at a university. 14 people used the service to avoid conscription.

In Kyiv, men were fictitiously registered as "scientists" at universities to avoid mobilization - SBI

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation uncovered a scheme of evasion from mobilization in the Kyiv region, within which conscripted men were fictitiously employed as research fellows at one of the state universities in the capital. This was reported by the SBI, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, two entrepreneurs and an official of the educational institution were involved in organizing the scheme.

The group members sought out men who wanted to avoid mobilization and arranged for them to be employed as alleged research fellows at the university. Formally, they were part of a creative team that was supposed to work on a project to create unmanned aerial vehicles.

In reality, these individuals did not engage in any scientific activity. Among the so-called "scientists" were people who had no connection to science, including an agronomist, a dentist, a car service station employee, and others.

- the report says.

According to the SBI, in just six months, the scheme participants helped at least 14 men avoid mobilization. The cost of such "services" ranged from 1.5 to 4 thousand US dollars per person.

Currently, four suspects have been notified of suspicion under articles concerning official forgery and embezzlement of university funds, committed by a group of persons in a preliminary conspiracy under martial law.

The sanction of the incriminated articles provides for up to 12 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Procedural guidance in the case is carried out by the Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the field of defense of the Central Region.

Why aren't they fighting? The "Fair Mobilization" movement has published new profiles of bloggers and activists who are evading service03.03.26, 13:39 • 4848 views

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

KyivCrimes and emergencies
Technology
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Bloggers
Kyiv