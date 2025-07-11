In Kyiv, due to an accident, there is no water on a number of streets, traffic is restricted

$41.820.05
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
Exclusive
02:05 PM • 2604 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
12:36 PM • 18195 views
Russia intends to enter Dnipropetrovsk Oblast 10 km deep - Budanov
Exclusive
11:30 AM • 25679 views
Ten children poisoned after visiting water park in Zakarpattia – police
Exclusive
09:10 AM • 36154 views
Attack on a doctor in Zaporizhzhia: details of the incident in the hospital emerged
Exclusive
08:32 AM • 46428 views
TRC will analyze the work of NABU and SAP - Vlasenko
Exclusive
July 11, 07:47 AM • 48200 views
For over a day, Kyiv has been searching for the killer of an SBU colonel: what is known
Exclusive
July 11, 06:48 AM • 45017 views
Aviation enterprises should be included in Defence City, criteria need to be softened - Hudymenko
Exclusive
July 11, 06:21 AM • 36372 views
Streetlights were turned on in Kyiv in the middle of the day: Kyiv City State Administration explained the reason
Exclusive
July 11, 05:21 AM • 27427 views
How to help a child develop emotional resilience: advice from a psychologist
July 11, 02:07 AM • 25671 views
Trump prepares "important statement" on Russia amid lack of progress in negotiations
Delaying can be tantamount to sabotage: when ARMA finally chooses a manager for Gulliver shopping mall July 11, 05:00 AM • 91707 views
Trump revealed a scheme for supplying weapons to Ukraine through NATO July 11, 06:05 AM • 19854 views
Ex-minister Kubrakov's home searched - source July 11, 07:56 AM • 54920 views
Armani announced his return after health issues 09:16 AM • 46402 views
Chris Brown pleads not guilty to new charges in London assault case 12:06 PM • 20693 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
Exclusive
02:05 PM • 2660 views
Delaying can be tantamount to sabotage: when ARMA finally chooses a manager for Gulliver shopping mall July 11, 05:00 AM • 92325 views
Car for almost 3 million: will the head of ARMA Duma explain who and why approved this "luxury" purchase July 10, 03:21 PM • 121911 views
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
July 10, 02:43 PM • 158201 views
No aircraft manufacturing, no full defense: why aviation should be in Defence City
Exclusive
July 10, 01:59 PM • 164356 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Friedrich Merz
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Italy
Kharkiv
Chris Brown pleads not guilty to new charges in London assault case 12:06 PM • 21169 views
Armani announced his return after health issues 09:16 AM • 46855 views
Brad Pitt sued Angelina Jolie over winery sale July 10, 05:43 PM • 46861 views
Kate Middleton spotted in a tiara for the first time in almost 2 years July 9, 08:49 AM • 187944 views
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happens July 7, 08:59 AM • 314188 views
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136
The New York Times
El País
Lancet (loitering munition)

In Kyiv, due to an accident, there is no water on a number of streets, traffic is restricted

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1306 views

In Kyiv, an accident occurred in a water well at the corner of Saksahanskoho and Symona Petliury streets. This led to traffic restrictions and a lack of water supply in dozens of residential buildings and three office buildings.

In Kyiv, due to an accident, there is no water on a number of streets, traffic is restricted

In Kyiv, due to an accident, there is no water supply on a number of streets, traffic is restricted, damage is in the water well, the Kyiv City State Administration reported on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"At the corner of Saksahanskoho and Symona Petliury streets, "Kyivvodokanal" is eliminating damage in the water well," the Kyiv City State Administration reported.

Traffic on Saksahanskoho Street is restricted to one lane.

It is reported that water supply is temporarily absent to a dozen residential buildings on three streets - Saksahanskoho, Symona Petliury, Nazarivska.

Also, three office buildings on two streets - Saksahanskoho and Symona Petliury - were temporarily left without service.

A water truck with drinking water is on duty at 16 Symona Petliury Street.

Electricity consumption is decreasing, but bad weather left some residents in 5 regions without power11.07.25, 12:00 • 1792 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Kyiv
Kyiv City State Administration
Kyiv
