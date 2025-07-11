In Kyiv, due to an accident, there is no water on a number of streets, traffic is restricted

In Kyiv, due to an accident, there is no water supply on a number of streets, traffic is restricted, damage is in the water well, the Kyiv City State Administration reported on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"At the corner of Saksahanskoho and Symona Petliury streets, "Kyivvodokanal" is eliminating damage in the water well," the Kyiv City State Administration reported.

Traffic on Saksahanskoho Street is restricted to one lane.

It is reported that water supply is temporarily absent to a dozen residential buildings on three streets - Saksahanskoho, Symona Petliury, Nazarivska.

Also, three office buildings on two streets - Saksahanskoho and Symona Petliury - were temporarily left without service.

A water truck with drinking water is on duty at 16 Symona Petliury Street.

