Energy consumption is decreasing, but bad weather has cut off power to hundreds of settlements

Electricity consumption shows a downward trend. Bad weather completely or partially de-energized 438 settlements in five regions. It is worth using powerful electrical appliances from 10:00 to 15:00, Ukrenergo reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Consumption

Electricity consumption shows a downward trend. Today, July 11, as of 9:30 a.m., it was 6.6% lower than at the same time the previous day. "The reason is the decrease in heat in the western and central regions. And also - sunny weather in most regions, which leads to the effective operation of household solar power plants and a corresponding decrease in the level of energy consumption from the general network," the report says.

Yesterday, July 10, the daily consumption peak was in the afternoon - 1.5% lower than the previous day's peak.

"It is advisable to postpone the use of powerful electrical appliances today to the period of the most efficient operation of solar power plants - from 10:00 to 15:00," the report notes.

Bad weather

Due to thunderstorms and squally winds, as of morning, 438 settlements in five regions were completely or partially de-energized. Repair crews of oblenergos are restoring damaged lines. All de-energized subscribers are expected to be reconnected by the end of the day.