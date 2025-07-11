Energy consumption is decreasing, but bad weather has cut off power to hundreds of settlements
Kyiv • UNN
Electricity consumption in Ukraine is decreasing due to the subsiding heat and sunny weather, which contributes to the operation of solar power plants. At the same time, bad weather has cut off power to 438 settlements in five regions.
Electricity consumption shows a downward trend. Bad weather completely or partially de-energized 438 settlements in five regions. It is worth using powerful electrical appliances from 10:00 to 15:00, Ukrenergo reported on Friday, writes UNN.
Consumption
Electricity consumption shows a downward trend. Today, July 11, as of 9:30 a.m., it was 6.6% lower than at the same time the previous day. "The reason is the decrease in heat in the western and central regions. And also - sunny weather in most regions, which leads to the effective operation of household solar power plants and a corresponding decrease in the level of energy consumption from the general network," the report says.
Yesterday, July 10, the daily consumption peak was in the afternoon - 1.5% lower than the previous day's peak.
"It is advisable to postpone the use of powerful electrical appliances today to the period of the most efficient operation of solar power plants - from 10:00 to 15:00," the report notes.
Bad weather
Due to thunderstorms and squally winds, as of morning, 438 settlements in five regions were completely or partially de-energized. Repair crews of oblenergos are restoring damaged lines. All de-energized subscribers are expected to be reconnected by the end of the day.