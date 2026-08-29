In Kyiv, bus routes No. 36Tr and No. 37 may be rerouted due to the consequences of the attack

Changes may occur to the operation of bus routes No. 36Tr and No. 37 in Kyiv due to traffic restrictions on Beresteiskyi Avenue and the Zhytomyr Highway following an enemy attack. The Kyiv City State Administration reports this, UNN writes.

Details

The city administration noted that traffic on these sections was restricted in the evening and at night.

Due to the restrictions, bus No. 36Tr may temporarily operate as far as Akademika Palladina Avenue.

Bus No. 37 may be redirected along route No. 37A to the Chaika sports complex, after which it will continue to the Western residential district.

The Kyiv City State Administration urged passengers to take possible changes into account when planning their trips and to follow the latest information on public transport operations.

Traffic on Beresteiskyi Avenue and the Velyka Kiltsova Road toward Zhytomyr has been restricted in Kyiv