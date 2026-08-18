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In Kyiv, a woman threw a pinscher off a balcony during a gathering: the dog died, and the offender faces up to 8 years in prison

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3688 views

In Kyiv, a woman under the influence of alcohol threw a four-year-old pinscher from the balcony of a fourth-floor apartment, and the animal died. Police informed her that she was suspected of a crime; she faces up to eight years in prison.

In Kyiv, a woman threw a pinscher off a balcony during a gathering: the dog died, and the offender faces up to 8 years in prison

In Kyiv, a woman was served with a notice of suspicion after throwing a dog from the balcony of a fourth-floor apartment during a gathering; the animal died, the Kyiv Main Department of the National Police reported on Tuesday, UNN writes.

Details

The brutal incident, as reported, occurred several days ago on Svobody Avenue. A witness who noticed a man carrying an already-dead animal in his arms on the street contacted law enforcement. 

Police found that the owner discovered his pet — a four-year-old pinscher named Elsa — beneath the windows of the high-rise building.

"Investigators established that that evening, the 55-year-old offender was drinking alcoholic beverages in the company of the apartment owner and mutual acquaintances. Later, while intoxicated, she grabbed the dog and threw it from the balcony of the fourth floor. As a result of the fall, the animal suffered injuries incompatible with life," police said.

The suspect’s actions were classified as cruel treatment of an animal that led to its death, committed with particular cruelty. She faces up to eight years in prison.

Woman threw her friend's fox terrier from the fifth floor: the dog died on the spot, the culprit faces up to 8 years in prison20.10.25, 12:57 • 6038 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyKyivCrimes and emergencies