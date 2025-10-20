A Kyiv woman threw her friend's fox terrier from the fifth floor: the dog died on the spot, the woman faces up to 8 years in prison

In Kyiv, a woman threw her friend's dog out of a fifth-floor window; she was notified of suspicion of cruel treatment of an animal, which led to its death, the Kyiv National Police Department reported on Monday, according to UNN.

Details

The police were informed that a dog, which had just been thrown from a window, was lying near the entrance of a building on Danyla Shcherbakivskoho Street in the capital.

The police found out that a 38-year-old woman, who was visiting a friend in the house, threw the dog from the fifth-floor window. A verbal conflict occurred between the guest and the local resident, due to which the intoxicated perpetrator picked up the apartment owner's pet and threw it out of the window. - reported the police.

As a result of the fall, the fox terrier suffered severe internal injuries incompatible with life and died on the spot.

The woman was notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 299 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - cruel treatment of animals. For the act committed, the perpetrator faces imprisonment for up to eight years.

