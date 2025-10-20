$41.730.10
The President spoke about the areas of the front where the situation has improved
08:22 AM • 24045 views
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile Crime
08:16 AM • 13589 views
Zelenskyy initiates extension of martial law and mobilization in Ukraine: draft laws already in Rada
Exclusive
07:13 AM • 17757 views
Every orphan will receive housing after 18 years: how the new law will work
October 20, 04:24 AM • 21036 views
Trump is still deciding whether to give Ukraine Tomahawk missiles – Vance
October 20, 02:26 AM • 24255 views
US President denies calling on Zelenskyy to surrender DonbasVideo
October 19, 06:24 PM • 63295 views
Trump urged Zelenskyy to accept Moscow's terms, otherwise Putin would "destroy" Ukraine - FT
Exclusive
October 19, 03:10 PM • 100678 views
A week that changes the world around us: astro-forecast for October 20-27Photo
October 19, 02:19 PM • 53105 views
End of peace in the Middle East? Israel launched powerful airstrikes on Gaza after militant attacks - mediaVideo
October 19, 09:24 AM • 47565 views
Russians launched over 3270 attack drones and 1370 aerial bombs at Ukraine in a week - ZelenskyyVideo
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
A Kyiv woman threw her friend's fox terrier from the fifth floor: the dog died on the spot, the woman faces up to 8 years in prison

Kyiv

 • 1348 views

In Kyiv, a 38-year-old woman threw her friend's dog from a fifth-floor window after an argument. The fox terrier suffered injuries incompatible with life and died on the spot.

A Kyiv woman threw her friend's fox terrier from the fifth floor: the dog died on the spot, the woman faces up to 8 years in prison

In Kyiv, a woman threw her friend's dog out of a fifth-floor window; she was notified of suspicion of cruel treatment of an animal, which led to its death, the Kyiv National Police Department reported on Monday, according to UNN.

Details

The police were informed that a dog, which had just been thrown from a window, was lying near the entrance of a building on Danyla Shcherbakivskoho Street in the capital.

The police found out that a 38-year-old woman, who was visiting a friend in the house, threw the dog from the fifth-floor window. A verbal conflict occurred between the guest and the local resident, due to which the intoxicated perpetrator picked up the apartment owner's pet and threw it out of the window.

- reported the police.

As a result of the fall, the fox terrier suffered severe internal injuries incompatible with life and died on the spot.

The woman was notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 299 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - cruel treatment of animals. For the act committed, the perpetrator faces imprisonment for up to eight years.

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Kyiv