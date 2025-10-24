In Kyiv, a man died at a distribution point after undergoing a military medical commission: police opened proceedings

In Kyiv, a 43-year-old man died in a hospital after undergoing a military medical commission, one day after mobilization. He was admitted to the hospital with a severe traumatic brain injury. Police have launched a criminal investigation into his death, UNN writes, citing a Kyiv police post.

Details

As journalist Daryna Trunova reported earlier, her acquaintance Roman Sopin was mobilized in Kyiv. He later contacted his parents and asked them to bring his belongings; at that time, he was undergoing a military medical commission. However, the very next day, Roman ended up in the hospital with a head injury, and on October 23, he died despite the doctors' efforts.

Updated information: On October 23, Roman Sopin died in the hospital... He called his parents and said that he needed them to bring his belongings. To deliver them the next day. At that time, he was undergoing a military medical commission. The next day, they called from the hospital, saying that their son had a closed traumatic brain injury so serious that an emergency trepanation of the skull had to be performed. - Trunova wrote on her page.

However, according to her, as of October 23, the Podilskyi district police had not opened a criminal case, so the parents filed a complaint with the State Bureau of Investigation under articles on intentional bodily harm, unlawful deprivation of liberty, and negligent attitude to military service.

Today, October 24, Kyiv police announced that they had launched an investigation into the incident.

Kyiv police have launched a criminal investigation into the death of a man who sustained injuries in the premises of a distribution point. It was preliminarily established that a 43-year-old Kyiv resident, while in the premises of a distribution point in the Podilskyi district, fell to the floor and was injured. The mobilized persons present provided him with pre-medical care... Investigators of the Podilskyi police department entered this fact into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. - law enforcement officers reported.

Police added that they interviewed more than a dozen witnesses and sent the body for forensic medical examination to establish the cause of death.

In Ternopil region, men in a "Gelik" blocked a TCC bus, wounded a serviceman, and fled with a conscript