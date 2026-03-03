$43.230.13
Publications
Exclusives
In Kyiv, a man died after falling from the 23rd floor, having previously expressed an intention to commit suicide - police

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1236 views

In Kyiv, a 32-year-old man jumped from a common balcony on the 23rd floor on Lesi Ukrainky Boulevard. He died at the scene, having previously expressed an intention to commit suicide.

In Kyiv, a man died after falling from the 23rd floor, having previously expressed an intention to commit suicide - police

In Kyiv, a man died after falling from the balcony of a 23rd-story high-rise building in the Pecherskyi district; police are investigating the circumstances, the Main Directorate of the National Police in the capital reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

Today, the 102 emergency line in Kyiv received a report that a man had fallen from the window of a residential building on Lesi Ukrainky Boulevard.

"As a result of the impact, he died at the scene. The deceased is a 32-year-old local resident. It has been preliminarily established that the man jumped from a common balcony on the 23rd floor; before that, he had expressed to his relatives his intention to commit suicide," the police reported.

The investigative and operational group of the district police department, forensic experts, and a forensic medical expert are working at the scene and establishing all the circumstances.

In Kyiv, a young man tried to commit suicide after an argument with his girlfriend - he was saved by a police officer and cadets21.02.26, 14:59 • 6775 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyKyivCrimes and emergencies
