In Kyiv, a man died after falling from the 23rd floor, having previously expressed an intention to commit suicide - police

In Kyiv, a man died after falling from the balcony of a 23rd-story high-rise building in the Pecherskyi district; police are investigating the circumstances, the Main Directorate of the National Police in the capital reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Today, the 102 emergency line in Kyiv received a report that a man had fallen from the window of a residential building on Lesi Ukrainky Boulevard.

"As a result of the impact, he died at the scene. The deceased is a 32-year-old local resident. It has been preliminarily established that the man jumped from a common balcony on the 23rd floor; before that, he had expressed to his relatives his intention to commit suicide," the police reported.

The investigative and operational group of the district police department, forensic experts, and a forensic medical expert are working at the scene and establishing all the circumstances.

