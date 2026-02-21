In Kyiv, a young man wanted to commit suicide due to a quarrel with his girlfriend - he was saved by a police officer and cadets

A Kyiv police officer and two cadets from the National Academy of Internal Affairs rescued a 22-year-old man who wanted to commit suicide after an argument with his girlfriend, the Kyiv National Police Department reported, according to UNN.

Details

While on duty at the State Emergency Service's heating point on Popovich Street, police officer Andriy Nechyporenko and two cadets from the National Academy of Internal Affairs, Nikita Dudnyk and Bohdan Levchenko, were approached by a man who asked for help – according to him, his neighbor was threatening to jump from a 7th-floor balcony after an argument with his girlfriend.

Law enforcement officers quickly went up to the apartment and found the 22-year-old man in an agitated emotional state. He was on the balcony and refused to come inside the apartment.

Police Sergeant Andriy Nechyporenko, together with the cadets, began negotiations with the young man. "Thanks to the professional actions of the police, they managed to find the right words, calm the young man down, and convince him to abandon the fatal step," the police noted.

After the incident, doctors provided the 22-year-old local resident with the necessary medical assistance.