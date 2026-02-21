$43.270.00
11:17 AM • 4170 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a company initiated a conflict with shooting at military personnel, resulting in one wounded and two detained
11:02 AM • 7474 views
Ukraine urged Brussels to intervene in oil pipeline dispute with Hungary - Media
09:59 AM • 8028 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against 225 captains of Russia's "shadow fleet" and military-industrial complex companies
08:00 AM • 10978 views
Black cumin: properties and benefits for the bodyPhoto
February 20, 07:44 PM • 20669 views
There is information about the enemy preparing new strikes on energy infrastructure - Shmyhal
February 20, 06:27 PM • 31707 views
Hungary blocked €90 billion in aid for Ukraine - FT
February 20, 04:35 PM • 26007 views
Due to the thaw, water levels in Ukrainian rivers will rise: which regions may be flooded
February 20, 02:46 PM • 30167 views
Ukraine expects another round of trilateral talks in February, answers are ready and priorities are set - Zelenskyy
February 20, 01:29 PM • 27843 views
NBU ceases circulation of 1, 2, 5, and 10 hryvnia banknotes from 2003–2007 series
February 20, 12:53 PM • 23771 views
EU plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia next Monday - Kallas
In Kyiv, a young man wanted to commit suicide due to a quarrel with his girlfriend - he was saved by a police officer and cadets

Kyiv • UNN

 • 104 views

In Kyiv, a police officer and two cadets from the National Academy of Internal Affairs saved a 22-year-old man who was threatening to jump from a 7th-floor balcony. The reason was a quarrel with his girlfriend.

In Kyiv, a young man wanted to commit suicide due to a quarrel with his girlfriend - he was saved by a police officer and cadets

A Kyiv police officer and two cadets from the National Academy of Internal Affairs rescued a 22-year-old man who wanted to commit suicide after an argument with his girlfriend, the Kyiv National Police Department reported, according to UNN.

Details

While on duty at the State Emergency Service's heating point on Popovich Street, police officer Andriy Nechyporenko and two cadets from the National Academy of Internal Affairs, Nikita Dudnyk and Bohdan Levchenko, were approached by a man who asked for help – according to him, his neighbor was threatening to jump from a 7th-floor balcony after an argument with his girlfriend.

Law enforcement officers quickly went up to the apartment and found the 22-year-old man in an agitated emotional state. He was on the balcony and refused to come inside the apartment.

Police Sergeant Andriy Nechyporenko, together with the cadets, began negotiations with the young man. "Thanks to the professional actions of the police, they managed to find the right words, calm the young man down, and convince him to abandon the fatal step," the police noted.

After the incident, doctors provided the 22-year-old local resident with the necessary medical assistance.

Julia Shramko

SocietyKyivCrimes and emergencies
