In Kyiv, a minor girl drank alcohol with her mother and attempted suicide during an argument

In Kyiv, a mother has been notified of suspicion due to malicious non-fulfillment of duties regarding the care of her daughter, whom she treated with alcohol. During one of the quarrels, the minor attempted suicide. This was reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

Details

Under the procedural guidance of juvenile prosecutors of the Sviatoshyn District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv, a Kyiv resident was notified of suspicion of malicious non-fulfillment of duties regarding child care (Article 166 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

It was established that the mother abused alcohol, did not engage in raising her daughter, treated her with strong drinks, as a result of which the 17-year-old girl systematically did not attend school, committed alcohol thefts, and during one of the joint feasts, in front of her mother, tried to commit suicide. Deprived of love and care, the minor girl gave birth to a child, whom she left in the maternity hospital.

Such behavior of the girl, her lifestyle, are due to improper upbringing and systematic non-fulfillment by the mother of her duties to care for her daughter. The girl did not receive proper care, which affected the formation of her personality and values. - said Maksym Tymoshenko, head of the Sviatoshyn District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv.

For malicious non-fulfillment of duties regarding child care, the Kyiv resident faces restriction or deprivation of liberty for a term of 2 to 5 years.

Addition

By order of the Prosecutor General, the prosecutor's offices have strengthened the protection of children's rights. 45 interdepartmental groups were created. Within a month, from December 12, 2025, 281 children's institutions and 722 family forms of upbringing were checked. Checks were carried out on more than 26 thousand children.

As a result of the checks, 214 criminal proceedings were registered; 118 - against officials, 96 - against parents and guardians. 44 people were notified of suspicion, 50 administrative protocols were drawn up, and disciplinary proceedings were initiated.

