In Kyiv, a minor girl drank alcohol with her mother and attempted suicide during an argument

$43.170.07
51.160.03
ukenru
Exclusive
02:26 PM • 2268 views
Forced passportization, not a conscious choice - Chiygoz explained how the occupiers force people to obtain Russian passports in Crimea
12:59 PM • 8940 views
New round of Ukraine-US-Russia talks starts in Geneva - UmerovPhoto
12:23 PM • 12742 views
Ihnat refutes rumors of an "international squadron" of F-16s in Ukrainian skiesPhoto
12:15 PM • 13807 views
EU confirmed plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia by February 24
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 16617 views
The effect of aphrodisiacs on libido - myth or science?
Exclusive
February 17, 08:25 AM • 23406 views
SAP will request a million-dollar bail for HalushchenkoPhoto
February 17, 04:30 AM • 33136 views
A large-scale missile attack on Ukraine caused an alarm throughout the country and the activation of air defense forces
February 16, 05:19 PM • 44268 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 10 Russian athletes who support aggression against Ukraine
Exclusive
February 16, 04:45 PM • 52345 views
The US softens its tone, Europe finally arms itself, and Ukraine remains in focus - results of the Munich Conference
February 16, 02:18 PM • 38829 views
Number of road accidents in Ukraine doubled in 5 hours amid bad weather, reaching 785 casesPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−7°
2.4m/s
71%
746mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Trump urged Ukraine to act "fast" before Geneva meetingFebruary 17, 06:12 AM • 21105 views
Poland scrambled fighter jets and put air defense on alert due to Russian missile strike on UkraineFebruary 17, 06:14 AM • 22954 views
Delaying Strategy: How the Defense of Scandalous Doctor Vitaliy Rusakov Is Stalling the CourtPhoto10:46 AM • 18298 views
Defense Forces hit Russian Ka-27 helicopter in Crimea - General Staff11:03 AM • 9204 views
Iryna Bilyk impressed with a new image after a beauty transformationVideo11:43 AM • 10386 views
Publications
Delaying Strategy: How the Defense of Scandalous Doctor Vitaliy Rusakov Is Stalling the CourtPhoto10:46 AM • 18412 views
State Employment Service names top 10 most in-demand professionsFebruary 16, 06:03 PM • 37844 views
Land under the scandalous Odrex clinic: industrial purpose, medical business, and criminal proceedingsPhotoFebruary 16, 02:10 PM • 47459 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 01:44 PM • 67950 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
Exclusive
February 16, 11:42 AM • 72467 views
Actual people
Herman Halushchenko
Musician
Rustem Umerov
Bloggers
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
State Border of Ukraine
Switzerland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Iryna Bilyk impressed with a new image after a beauty transformationVideo11:43 AM • 10473 views
Alyona Alyona spoke about a sharp deterioration in her health and diagnosed bronchitisPhoto11:12 AM • 7546 views
Jessica Alba to pay Cash Warren $3 million after divorceFebruary 16, 11:14 PM • 24173 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk scared fans with a hospital photo and explained what happened to himPhotoFebruary 16, 06:54 PM • 21871 views
Richard Gere tenderly congratulated his wife and appeared with his children in rare footageVideoFebruary 16, 05:06 PM • 24860 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
The Diplomat
Film
Heating

In Kyiv, a minor girl drank alcohol with her mother and attempted suicide during an argument

Kyiv • UNN

 • 246 views

In Kyiv, a mother was notified of suspicion due to malicious non-fulfillment of duties regarding her daughter, whom she treated with alcohol. The 17-year-old girl skipped school, committed thefts, and attempted suicide.

In Kyiv, a minor girl drank alcohol with her mother and attempted suicide during an argument

In Kyiv, a mother has been notified of suspicion due to malicious non-fulfillment of duties regarding the care of her daughter, whom she treated with alcohol. During one of the quarrels, the minor attempted suicide. This was reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

Details

Under the procedural guidance of juvenile prosecutors of the Sviatoshyn District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv, a Kyiv resident was notified of suspicion of malicious non-fulfillment of duties regarding child care (Article 166 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

It was established that the mother abused alcohol, did not engage in raising her daughter, treated her with strong drinks, as a result of which the 17-year-old girl systematically did not attend school, committed alcohol thefts, and during one of the joint feasts, in front of her mother, tried to commit suicide. Deprived of love and care, the minor girl gave birth to a child, whom she left in the maternity hospital.

Such behavior of the girl, her lifestyle, are due to improper upbringing and systematic non-fulfillment by the mother of her duties to care for her daughter. The girl did not receive proper care, which affected the formation of her personality and values.

- said Maksym Tymoshenko, head of the Sviatoshyn District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv.

For malicious non-fulfillment of duties regarding child care, the Kyiv resident faces restriction or deprivation of liberty for a term of 2 to 5 years.

Addition

By order of the Prosecutor General, the prosecutor's offices have strengthened the protection of children's rights. 45 interdepartmental groups were created. Within a month, from December 12, 2025, 281 children's institutions and 722 family forms of upbringing were checked. Checks were carried out on more than 26 thousand children.

As a result of the checks, 214 criminal proceedings were registered; 118 - against officials, 96 - against parents and guardians. 44 people were notified of suspicion, 50 administrative protocols were drawn up, and disciplinary proceedings were initiated.

In Kyiv, a 4-year-old child was poisoned by drugs, mother faces up to five years in prison16.02.26, 12:36 • 2738 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Kyiv