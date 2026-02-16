In Kyiv, a 4-year-old child was poisoned by drugs, mother faces up to five years in prison

In Kyiv, a young child was poisoned by drugs; the mother will be prosecuted for failing to fulfill parental duties, reported the Main Department of the National Police in Kyiv and the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

Details

"A 4-year-old boy with acute toxic effects of an unknown substance was hospitalized by medics from an apartment in the Holosiivskyi district," the police reported.

During a conversation with the child's mother and an inspection of the premises, law enforcement officers established that the woman is a drug addict. On the morning, the 22-year-old Kyiv resident left her son unattended in one of the rooms of the apartment, while she and an acquaintance used narcotic substances in another room, the police noted.

"Left alone, the boy found a pill containing a narcotic substance on the floor and swallowed it. Subsequently, the child's condition sharply deteriorated: signs of an acute body reaction, stunning, and involuntary movements appeared. The minor was urgently hospitalized to a medical facility, where doctors fought for his life," the police said.

The child, as indicated by the police, is under the supervision of guardianship authorities, and currently, his life is not in danger. According to the prosecutor's office, the child is in the Center for Social and Psychological Rehabilitation of Children of the Children's Services.

"Juvenile prosecutors of the Holosiivskyi District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv have sent an indictment to the court against the mother of the 4-year-old boy for malicious failure to fulfill legally established duties for child care, which led to serious consequences (Article 166 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office noted.

The mother faces up to five years in prison.

"This child's mother has repeatedly been brought to administrative responsibility for failing to fulfill her duties regarding her son's upbringing, abused alcohol, and used drugs. The boy's poisoning showed that the woman had not changed her lifestyle and attitude towards parental duties, so she must bear responsibility for this, and her son deserves a life in safety next to those who will care for him," said Kyrylo Chaplyhin, head of the Holosiivskyi District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv.

Proceedings opened in Lviv region over murder of two children and father's suicide