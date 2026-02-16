In Kyiv, a 4-year-old child was poisoned by drugs, mother faces up to five years in prison

$43.100.11
Zelenskyy: Putin cannot be stopped with kisses or flowers, my advice to everyone is - don't do it
06:15 AM • 11827 views
Ex-Minister Halushchenko served with notice of suspicionPhoto
February 16, 12:16 AM • 21324 views
Ukrainian delegation led by Budanov went to Geneva for negotiations with Russia and the USA
February 15, 09:07 PM • 28014 views
In Lviv region, a man shot dead his two children with a hunting rifle, then committed suicide
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM • 55313 views
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Exclusive
February 15, 11:51 AM • 46269 views
Beginning of the eclipse corridor and fateful changes: astrological forecast for February 16 - 22
February 15, 10:18 AM • 37196 views
NABU announced the detention of former Energy Minister Halushchenko at the border
February 15, 09:15 AM • 34490 views
In Munich, agreements were reached on specific packages of energy and military aid to Ukraine by February 24 - Zelenskyy
February 15, 08:20 AM • 73953 views
Frost and snow return: what weather to expect in Ukraine in the next three days
February 14, 07:48 PM • 52887 views
Zelenskyy received the Ewald von Kleist Award and mentioned Orban
India successfully tested the Agni-P ballistic missile on a railway platform, similar to "Oreshnik"PhotoFebruary 16, 01:27 AM • 7782 views
Comedian Jimmy Fallon and music mogul Tommy Mottola prepare to launch their own pasta sauce brandFebruary 16, 01:45 AM • 15963 views
In Bryansk and Belgorod, large-scale problems with energy supply arose due to strikes on critical infrastructure05:36 AM • 4262 views
Proceedings opened in Lviv region over murder of two children and father's suicidePhoto06:36 AM • 10990 views
US-intercepted 'shadow fleet' tanker carried Russian, Iranian, and Venezuelan oil - APVideo07:18 AM • 5612 views
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM • 55319 views
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 110155 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 168994 views
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishesFebruary 13, 07:25 AM • 97835 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 114419 views
Comedian Jimmy Fallon and music mogul Tommy Mottola prepare to launch their own pasta sauce brandFebruary 16, 01:45 AM • 15972 views
Hollywood Prepares Another 'Charlie's Angels' Reboot with 'Crazy Rich Asians' ScreenwriterFebruary 14, 11:20 PM • 22009 views
Famous Ukrainian blogger Candy Superstar robbed of UAH 2 millionPhotoFebruary 14, 08:54 AM • 30309 views
Actress Anna Salivanchuk revealed her weight and secrets to an ideal figureFebruary 13, 06:43 PM • 28750 views
Orlando Bloom spotted with young model at Super Bowl 2026 - couple holding handsPhotoFebruary 13, 06:03 PM • 31496 views
In Kyiv, a 4-year-old child was poisoned by drugs, mother faces up to five years in prison

Kyiv • UNN

 • 356 views

In Kyiv, a 4-year-old boy was poisoned by drugs found on the floor. His 22-year-old mother, a drug addict, left the child unsupervised. She faces up to five years in prison for failing to fulfill her parental duties.

In Kyiv, a 4-year-old child was poisoned by drugs, mother faces up to five years in prison

In Kyiv, a young child was poisoned by drugs; the mother will be prosecuted for failing to fulfill parental duties, reported the Main Department of the National Police in Kyiv and the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

Details

"A 4-year-old boy with acute toxic effects of an unknown substance was hospitalized by medics from an apartment in the Holosiivskyi district," the police reported.

During a conversation with the child's mother and an inspection of the premises, law enforcement officers established that the woman is a drug addict. On the morning, the 22-year-old Kyiv resident left her son unattended in one of the rooms of the apartment, while she and an acquaintance used narcotic substances in another room, the police noted.

"Left alone, the boy found a pill containing a narcotic substance on the floor and swallowed it. Subsequently, the child's condition sharply deteriorated: signs of an acute body reaction, stunning, and involuntary movements appeared. The minor was urgently hospitalized to a medical facility, where doctors fought for his life," the police said.

The child, as indicated by the police, is under the supervision of guardianship authorities, and currently, his life is not in danger. According to the prosecutor's office, the child is in the Center for Social and Psychological Rehabilitation of Children of the Children's Services.

"Juvenile prosecutors of the Holosiivskyi District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv have sent an indictment to the court against the mother of the 4-year-old boy for malicious failure to fulfill legally established duties for child care, which led to serious consequences (Article 166 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office noted.

The mother faces up to five years in prison.

"This child's mother has repeatedly been brought to administrative responsibility for failing to fulfill her duties regarding her son's upbringing, abused alcohol, and used drugs. The boy's poisoning showed that the woman had not changed her lifestyle and attitude towards parental duties, so she must bear responsibility for this, and her son deserves a life in safety next to those who will care for him," said Kyrylo Chaplyhin, head of the Holosiivskyi District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv.

