In Kyiv, a man beat his 84-year-old mother to death with a metal flail
In Kyiv, a 64-year-old man beat his mother to death with a metal flail, the woman died in hospital due to numerous injuries. The attacker has been detained and faces up to 10 years in prison.
In Kyiv, a man beat his elderly mother with a metal stick. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv Police.
It is noted that the Solomyanskyi police department received a message from a 40-year-old man that he had found his 84-year-old grandmother with bodily injuries at her place of residence.
The police found that the woman was beaten with a metal stick by her 64-year-old son. The Kyiv resident suffered severe bodily injuries and was hospitalized, but died in the hospital due to numerous injuries
The police added that the operatives detained the attacker and informed him of suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 121 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. He faces up to 10 years of imprisonment for what he has done.
