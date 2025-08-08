In Kyiv, a car crashed into Ocean Plaza shopping mall: the driver confused the pedals
Kyiv • UNN
A passenger car broke through glass doors and drove into the lobby of Ocean Plaza shopping mall. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties, the driver explained the incident by saying she confused the pedals.
In the capital, a passenger car broke through glass doors and drove directly into the hall of the "Ocean Plaza" shopping and entertainment center. The circumstances of the incident and information about the victims are being clarified, UNN writes with reference to the National Police.
"A female driver, while driving a car, lost control, collided with the protective glass and drove onto the pedestrian zone of the shopping mall. According to preliminary information, there are no injured citizens. The driver explains that she confused the pedals. A patrol is heading to the scene," the police told UNN.
