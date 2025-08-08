In Kyiv, a car crashed into Ocean Plaza shopping mall: the driver confused the pedals

In the capital, a passenger car broke through glass doors and drove directly into the hall of the "Ocean Plaza" shopping and entertainment center. The circumstances of the incident and information about the victims are being clarified, UNN writes with reference to the National Police.

"A female driver, while driving a car, lost control, collided with the protective glass and drove onto the pedestrian zone of the shopping mall. According to preliminary information, there are no injured citizens. The driver explains that she confused the pedals. A patrol is heading to the scene," the police told UNN.

