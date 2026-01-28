In Kyiv, 639 apartment buildings remain without heating after attacks

As of this evening, 639 apartment buildings in Kyiv remain without heating. This was announced by Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko, reports UNN.

According to him, utility and energy brigades are doing everything possible to supply heat to homes that were left without heat due to massive enemy attacks on Kyiv's critical infrastructure.

