In Kyiv, 639 apartment buildings remain without heating after attacks
Kyiv • UNN
As of this evening, 639 apartment buildings in Kyiv remain without heating. Brigades are working to restore heat after massive attacks on critical infrastructure.
According to him, utility and energy brigades are doing everything possible to supply heat to homes that were left without heat due to massive enemy attacks on Kyiv's critical infrastructure.
