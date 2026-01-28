In Kyiv, 639 apartment buildings remain without heating after attacks

$42.960.17
03:19 PM • 7036 views
Ukraine protests to Hungary over false statements about election interference
Exclusive
03:18 PM • 11698 views
The end of the old Western model: why Britain is restarting relations with China
Exclusive
02:57 PM • 10412 views
Dollar or euro: which has a greater impact on prices in Ukraine, and which is better to choose for foreign currency savings
02:19 PM • 21959 views
New restrictions are being introduced due to increased enemy attacks on trains: which regions will be affected
January 28, 11:48 AM • 22617 views
The GUR exposed over 60 vessels of the "shadow fleet" of Russia, Iran, and Venezuela transporting sanctioned oil
Exclusive
January 28, 10:05 AM • 26860 views
Escaping the cold: which warm countries do Ukrainian tourists most often choose in winter?
January 28, 09:51 AM • 30834 views
General Staff confirms damage to oil depot in Russia's Voronezh region and other occupier facilities
January 28, 08:35 AM • 28743 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine has identified issues to work on in the agreement with the US on post-war reconstruction, work with Trump's team is ongoingVideo
Exclusive
January 28, 08:19 AM • 25925 views
Rotavirus in the Carpathians: who is at risk and whether to give up the vacation
January 28, 03:48 AM • 28645 views
The American Center for Strategic Studies estimated Russia's losses at 1.2 million people, Ukraine lost up to 600,000 military personnel.
Szijjártó admitted that Hungary is an obstacle to Ukraine's EU membershipJanuary 28, 08:51 AM • 5214 views
Kremlin positively assessed the start of direct contacts in Abu Dhabi, announced the continuation of workJanuary 28, 10:26 AM • 3986 views
Sikorski urged Musk to limit Starlink for Russians: he exploded with insultsJanuary 28, 10:45 AM • 16164 views
Manipulation lessons from Miller's lawyers and Odrex clinic, or what's wrong with their statementsJanuary 28, 10:59 AM • 25371 views
Honored Artist of Ukraine Tamara Plashenko has died: the actress's son revealed the cause of his star mother's death12:30 PM • 10020 views
Manipulation lessons from Miller's lawyers and Odrex clinic, or what's wrong with their statementsJanuary 28, 10:59 AM • 25449 views
Ukraine's Air Defense Systems: Types, Purpose, and Engagement CapabilitiesPhotoVideoJanuary 28, 07:00 AM • 57927 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM • 86363 views
When and how to submit meter readingsJanuary 27, 02:54 PM • 65938 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
Exclusive
January 27, 01:14 PM • 84332 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
United States
Lviv
Kharkiv
China
Jennifer Lopez stunned with her appearance: the artist showed herself without makeupVideoJanuary 27, 06:07 PM • 35314 views
Sons of star couple Beckham supported their mother at a ceremony in Paris amid family conflictJanuary 27, 05:26 PM • 34015 views
Anatolich criticized the police for fining his wife during a trip to bid farewell to a defender of UkraineJanuary 27, 03:38 PM • 40802 views
"She remained a bit in her cocoon." Ivo Bobul surprised with an ambiguous statement about Iryna Bilyk's songsJanuary 27, 11:53 AM • 43520 views
The history of the Armani fashion empire will be filmed by Oscar winner Bobby MorescoJanuary 26, 05:14 PM • 48826 views
In Kyiv, 639 apartment buildings remain without heating after attacks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 152 views

As of this evening, 639 apartment buildings in Kyiv remain without heating. Brigades are working to restore heat after massive attacks on critical infrastructure.

In Kyiv, 639 apartment buildings remain without heating after attacks

As of this evening, 639 apartment buildings in Kyiv remain without heating. This was announced by Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko, reports UNN.

As of this evening, 639 apartment buildings in the capital are without heating 

- the mayor said.

According to him, utility and energy brigades are doing everything possible to supply heat to homes that were left without heat due to massive enemy attacks on Kyiv's critical infrastructure.

Kyiv will soon return to outage schedules, but they will be strict - KMVA27.01.26, 19:55 • 4456 views

Antonina Tumanova

Kyiv