In Kropyvnytskyi, the Russian attack affected a rescue unit: footage of the aftermath

In Kropyvnytskyi, as a result of a drone attack by the Russian Federation, a building and equipment of a rescue unit were damaged, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Monday, showing the consequences, writes UNN.

A building and fire and rescue equipment of one of the State Emergency Service units in Kropyvnytskyi were damaged. On the night of July 28, the city was subjected to another Russian attack. There are no dead or injured. - reported the State Emergency Service.

As indicated, during the air raid alert, the personnel of the State Emergency Service unit were in a shelter.

Russian attack on Kropyvnytskyi: philharmonic damaged