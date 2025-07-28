In Kropyvnytskyi, the Russian attack affected a rescue unit: footage of the aftermath
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of July 28, in Kropyvnytskyi, as a result of a Russian drone attack, a building and equipment of a State Emergency Service unit were damaged. There were no fatalities or injuries; personnel were in a shelter.
In Kropyvnytskyi, as a result of a drone attack by the Russian Federation, a building and equipment of a rescue unit were damaged, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Monday, showing the consequences, writes UNN.
A building and fire and rescue equipment of one of the State Emergency Service units in Kropyvnytskyi were damaged. On the night of July 28, the city was subjected to another Russian attack. There are no dead or injured.
As indicated, during the air raid alert, the personnel of the State Emergency Service unit were in a shelter.
