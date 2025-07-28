Russian attack on Kropyvnytskyi: philharmonic damaged

As a result of the night attack by the Russian Federation on Kropyvnytskyi, the philharmonic hall was damaged, Andriy Raykovych, head of the Kirovohrad Regional Military Administration, reported on Monday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

Earlier, Raykovych reported that Kropyvnytskyi had experienced an enemy drone attack.

Kropyvnytskyi survived a night drone attack: what is known

According to him, as of morning, the fire after the night enemy attack is being extinguished.