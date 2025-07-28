Russian attack on Kropyvnytskyi: philharmonic damaged
Kyiv • UNN
Kropyvnytskyi suffered a night enemy drone attack, which caused a fire and damage to the regional philharmonic. According to preliminary information, there are no dead or injured.
As a result of the night attack by the Russian Federation on Kropyvnytskyi, the philharmonic hall was damaged, Andriy Raykovych, head of the Kirovohrad Regional Military Administration, reported on Monday in Telegram, writes UNN.
Details
Earlier, Raykovych reported that Kropyvnytskyi had experienced an enemy drone attack.
Kropyvnytskyi survived a night drone attack: what is known28.07.25, 05:32 • 21722 views
According to him, as of morning, the fire after the night enemy attack is being extinguished.
Relevant services are inspecting the locations. According to preliminary information, there are no dead or injured. The blast wave damaged the premises of the regional philharmonic hall