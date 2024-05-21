In Kiev, a large-scale fire broke out: a column of black smoke rises into the sky
Kyiv • UNN
A strong fire broke out at a service station or in garages in the Holosiivsky District of Kiev, as a result of which black smoke was visible from different parts of the city.
In the capital's Goloseevsky district, a column of black smoke was noticed. According to Telegram channels, according to preliminary data, the fire broke out at the service station, reports UNN.
