In Khmelnytskyi region, the SBI detained a tax official for a bribe of UAH 200,000. 22 July 2025

The State Bureau of Investigation detained the chief state inspector of the Main Directorate of the State Tax Service of Ukraine in Khmelnytskyi region at the moment of receiving a bribe. He faces up to 10 years in prison, writes UNN with reference to the SBI.

Details

SBI employees, with the assistance of the SBU, National Police, and Internal Security (IS) of the State Tax Service, detained the chief state inspector of the Main Directorate of the State Tax Service of Ukraine in Khmelnytskyi region while receiving a bribe. Due to his illegal actions, the budget could also have lost 800 thousand hryvnias. - stated in the message of the State Bureau of Investigation.

It is reported that the official was responsible for tax audits of individual entrepreneurs and demanded money from them for a significant reduction in the amount of penalties.

In particular, in early July, during an audit, the official imposed a fine of UAH 1.1 million on an entrepreneur for violating legislation on the payment of a single social contribution. According to the developed scheme, the man promised to reduce the fine amount to UAH 300,000, and estimated his "reward" at UAH 200,000. - reported the SBI.

Law enforcement officers detained the official "red-handed" while receiving the full amount of the bribe on July 17 of this year.

The suspect has already been notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (extortion and receipt of unlawful benefits by an official). The issue of choosing a preventive measure and suspension from office is currently being decided. He faces up to 10 years in prison.

Addition

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv suspended from office Yaroslav Hadzalo, president of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences of Ukraine, who was exposed for manipulations with driver employment.