In Kherson, there are already 10 injured from the morning Russian attacks

50% discount on voluntary payment of fines from the TCC: the Ministry of Defense announced when the possibility of payment through "Reserve+" will appear
07:47 AM

50% discount on voluntary payment of fines from the TCC: the Ministry of Defense announced when the possibility of payment through "Reserve+" will appear

05:58 AM

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts In recent weeks, the "Yabko" network, which sells Apple equipment, has been at the center of attention. The company is accused of having tax debts of almost UAH 100 million and of attempting to appropriate the logo of the American giant Apple. In particular, the American company filed a complaint with the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU) against "Yabko" due to similarities in the logo. Who owns this network? What is known about its tax debts? Lobbying in the AMCU In February 2024, Apple Inc. filed a complaint with the AMCU against "Yabko" LLC and "Apple Juice" LLC (both companies are part of the "Yabko" network). The American company believes that the Ukrainian retailer is using a logo that is confusingly similar to the Apple trademark. According to Apple Inc., "Yabko" is using someone else's trademark, which contains images similar to Apple's protected trademarks. This, according to the American company, may mislead consumers. The AMCU has already launched an investigation into this case. If the committee finds a violation, "Yabko" may be forced to change its logo and pay a fine. Tax debts In addition to the logo scandal, "Yabko" is also accused of having tax debts. According to media reports, the company owes the state almost UAH 100 million. In February 2024, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) conducted searches in "Yabko" offices in Kyiv as part of an investigation into tax evasion. According to the SBU, the company's officials evaded paying taxes on a large scale. The investigation is ongoing. If the company's guilt is proven, its officials may face criminal liability. Who is behind "Yabko"? The "Yabko" network is owned by Ukrainian businessman Filip Hrushko. He founded the company in 2017. Before "Yabko," Hrushko was engaged in the sale of Apple equipment through other companies. In particular, he was the founder of "iLand" LLC and "iPeople" LLC. Hrushko positions "Yabko" as an official Apple reseller in Ukraine. However, the American company has not officially confirmed this status. "Yabko" today Today, "Yabko" is one of the largest retailers of Apple equipment in Ukraine. The network has dozens of stores in Kyiv and other cities. The company offers a wide range of Apple products, including iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, and accessories. "Yabko" also provides warranty and post-warranty service for Apple equipment. Despite the scandals and investigations, "Yabko" continues to operate in the Ukrainian market. The company plans to further expand its network and increase sales.

May 19, 07:07 PM

Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy

May 19, 05:40 PM

Trump: Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations to end the war.

May 19, 03:26 PM

People's Deputy Kuzminykh "fled" from the court hearing on a business trip abroad

May 19, 12:24 PM

Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools

May 19, 09:06 AM

Hepatitis A outbreak in Kyiv: more than 70 cases have already been registered

May 19, 09:01 AM

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

May 19, 08:32 AM

TOP reasons to choose outdoor sports

May 19, 08:30 AM

Ukrainian scientists have preserved a unique breed of cows - Charolais: the cattle were evacuated from the front-line zone to Lviv region

In Kherson, there are already 10 injured from the morning Russian attacks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 986 views

On the morning of May 20, Russian forces attacked Kherson with UAVs, injuring 5 passengers of a minibus. Later, the city's artillery shelling added another 5 casualties, mostly elderly people in their homes.

In Kherson, there are already 10 injured from the morning Russian attacks

As a result of the shelling of Kherson by Russian troops today since the morning, there are already 10 injured people, the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office reported on Tuesday in social networks, writes UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, on May 20, 2025, at about 07:00, the military of the Russian Armed Forces carried out another attack on the civilian population of Kherson using an unmanned aerial vehicle. "The enemy hit a shuttle bus with passengers - five of them were injured," the statement reads.

Starting from 08:30, the occupying forces, as noted, also conducted artillery shelling of the city. "As of 10:00, another five victims are known. Most of them are elderly people who were in their own homes during the attack," the statement said.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched into the facts of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Number of injured in the Russian drone strike on a minibus in Kherson has increased
20.05.25, 09:58

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Kherson
