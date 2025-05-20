In Kherson, there are already 10 injured from the morning Russian attacks
On the morning of May 20, Russian forces attacked Kherson with UAVs, injuring 5 passengers of a minibus. Later, the city's artillery shelling added another 5 casualties, mostly elderly people in their homes.
As a result of the shelling of Kherson by Russian troops today since the morning, there are already 10 injured people, the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office reported on Tuesday in social networks, writes UNN.
According to the investigation, on May 20, 2025, at about 07:00, the military of the Russian Armed Forces carried out another attack on the civilian population of Kherson using an unmanned aerial vehicle. "The enemy hit a shuttle bus with passengers - five of them were injured," the statement reads.
Starting from 08:30, the occupying forces, as noted, also conducted artillery shelling of the city. "As of 10:00, another five victims are known. Most of them are elderly people who were in their own homes during the attack," the statement said.
A pre-trial investigation has been launched into the facts of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
