Number of injured in the Russian drone strike on a minibus in Kherson has increased
Kyiv • UNN
Five people were injured in the Russian drone strike on a minibus in Kherson. Three adults with explosive injuries and contusions sought medical attention.
Five people have already been injured in an enemy drone strike on a minibus in Kherson, the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported on Telegram on Tuesday, UNN writes.
The number of victims of the Russian drone strike on a minibus in Kherson has risen to five.
According to the RMA, a 45-year-old woman and two men, aged 62 and 41, with explosive injuries and contusions, were admitted to the hospital. They will be treated on an outpatient basis.
Earlier it was known about two victims as a result of the Russian drone strike on a minibus in Kherson.
According to the head of the Kherson RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, Russian troops also shelled the Korabelnyi district of Kherson with artillery in the morning.
"An enemy shell "flew" near an apartment building. The building had windows broken, the facade and balconies were damaged. A 45-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman who were at home sustained explosive injuries and lacerations," Prokudin wrote on social media. According to him, an "emergency" team provided them with medical assistance on the spot.