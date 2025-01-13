In Kherson region, occupants attacked a civilian car with a drone, there are victims
Kyiv • UNN
In Rozlyv, a Russian drone attacked a civilian car, injuring two people. A 61-year-old woman and a 63-year-old man sustained mine-blast injuries and contusions.
The occupiers attacked a civilian car with a drone in the village of Rozlyv in Kherson region. A woman and a man were injured and are being treated. This was reported by Kherson RMA, UNN reports.
the Russian occupation army attacked a civilian car with a drone in the village of Rozlyv. Two people were injured. They sustained mine-blast injuries and contusions. A 61-year-old woman sustained a shrapnel wound to the face. A 63-year-old man sustained a leg injury
It is noted that doctors provide all the necessary assistance to the victims.
Recall
In the Kherson region, Russian troops shelled 36 localities over the past day, 10 people were wounded.