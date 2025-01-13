In Kherson region, occupants attacked a civilian car with a drone, there are victims

The occupiers attacked a civilian car with a drone in the village of Rozlyv in Kherson region. A woman and a man were injured and are being treated. This was reported by Kherson RMA, UNN reports.

the Russian occupation army attacked a civilian car with a drone in the village of Rozlyv. Two people were injured. They sustained mine-blast injuries and contusions. A 61-year-old woman sustained a shrapnel wound to the face. A 63-year-old man sustained a leg injury - RMA said.

It is noted that doctors provide all the necessary assistance to the victims.

Recall

In the Kherson region, Russian troops shelled 36 localities over the past day, 10 people were wounded.