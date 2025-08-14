In Kherson Oblast, Russian shelling killed a woman and wounded three people - Prosecutor's Office

As a result of massive attacks by the Russian army in the Kherson region on August 14, a 70-year-old woman died, and three more people were injured. Law enforcement officers are recording the consequences of the shelling and have launched a pre-trial investigation into war crimes. This was reported by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

Details

The Kherson region continues to experience the consequences of a new wave of shelling by Russian troops. According to the investigation, throughout August 14, the enemy used artillery, including reactive artillery, as well as drones to attack settlements in the region.

Among the victims is a 70-year-old resident of Kherson, who sustained injuries incompatible with life as a result of an artillery strike. Another woman was injured after an explosive device dropped by a drone landed in a private yard.

As of 5:00 PM, one person is known to have died and three were injured - the prosecutor's office reported.

In addition, two people, including a 16-year-old boy, were injured during reactive artillery strikes in the Molodizhne area.

In addition to human casualties, the shelling led to the destruction of private and apartment buildings, damage to vehicles, and a higher education institution.

Under the procedural guidance of the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, pre-trial investigations have been opened into war crimes (Parts 1 and 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). Law enforcement officers are documenting the consequences of the attacks and collecting evidence to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Recall

The day before, on August 13, in the Kherson region, Russian invaders attacked a car and an ambulance boat with drones, as a result of which a man died and a woman was injured.