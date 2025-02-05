In Kherson and the suburbs 8 people have been injured by Russian drone strikes since morning
Kyiv • UNN
In Kherson and the suburbs, 8 people were injured in the morning attacks by Russian drones. Among the victims are residents of Antonivka and Kindiyka, one man is in serious condition.
In Kherson and the suburbs, 8 people have been injured in the morning by Russian drone strikes, the head of the Kherson CMA Roman Mrochko said on Telegram on Wednesday, UNN reports.
As of this hour, there are already 8 victims of enemy drones in our community
A 46-year-old man was taken to the hospital from Antonivka in the morning. He came under attack from an enemy drone in the morning and was wounded. Later, it became known about two more Russians injured by a drone in Antonivka: a 48-year-old woman and a 53-year-old man were taken to the hospital. The man is in serious condition.
At 8:20, he said, the Russians attacked Kindiyka from a drone. A 63-year-old man was injured, he is now in the hospital.
