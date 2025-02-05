In Kherson and the suburbs 8 people have been injured by Russian drone strikes since morning

In Kherson and the suburbs, 8 people have been injured in the morning by Russian drone strikes, the head of the Kherson CMA Roman Mrochko said on Telegram on Wednesday, UNN reports.

As of this hour, there are already 8 victims of enemy drones in our community - Mrochko wrote.

A 46-year-old man was taken to the hospital from Antonivka in the morning. He came under attack from an enemy drone in the morning and was wounded. Later, it became known about two more Russians injured by a drone in Antonivka: a 48-year-old woman and a 53-year-old man were taken to the hospital. The man is in serious condition.

At 8:20, he said, the Russians attacked Kindiyka from a drone. A 63-year-old man was injured, he is now in the hospital.

