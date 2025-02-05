Four people injured in morning Russian drone attack on Kherson

Russian troops attacked Kherson with a drone this morning, wounding four people, the Kherson RMA reported on Telegram on Wednesday, UNN reports.

In the morning, Russians attacked Kherson from a UAV. Four men were hit - 42, 31, 36 and 52 years old - RMA said.

The victims suffered blast injuries and shrapnel wounds to their legs and arms, and are in hospital.

Addendum

Over the past day, Russian troops shelled 43 settlements in Kherson region, including Kherson, damaging residential buildings and infrastructure, including a gas station. The attacks killed one person and wounded 8, said Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson RMA.