In Kherson, a morning attack by a Russian drone has claimed the life of one person, with three others injured.

In Kherson, Russian troops' drone attacks in the morning took the life of one person and wounded three more, said Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional State Administration, and the Kherson Regional State Administration on Telegram, UNN writes.

In the Dnipro district of Kherson, a local resident died as a result of an attack by a Russian drone. A 49-year-old man received fatal injuries as a result of dropping explosives from a drone - wrote Prokudin.

Details

According to the RMA, three people were also injured in Kherson due to Russian drone attacks in the morning.

In particular, this morning in Kherson, a man born in 1968 was injured in a Russian drone attack. In addition, an elderly resident of Kherson, born in 1947, who was attacked by Russians from a drone at about 6:30, was taken to the hospital. At about 8:00, Russian occupation forces attacked Kherson again with UAVs - a 53-year-old woman was hit by an enemy drone in the Dnipro district and was hospitalized.

Addition

According to data from the head of the RMA, 8 people were injured in the Kherson region due to Russian aggression last day. 35 settlements, including Kherson, were under enemy drone terror, artillery shelling and air strikes.

According to him, the Russian military hit social infrastructure; residential quarters of settlements in the region, in particular, damaged 3 high-rise buildings and 10 private houses. Also, the occupiers damaged gas pipelines and a point of emergency medical assistance.

According to information from the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, in the Dnipro direction, the enemy is conducting regrouping, logistics, evacuation and reconnaissance measures to continue attempts to seize the island zone of the Dnipro; over the past day, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to attack Ukrainian positions in the area of the Antonivka bridges.