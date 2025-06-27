In Kharkiv, two "arrivals" of enemy drones: what is known

In Kharkiv, within approximately an hour and a half, two "arrivals" of enemy drones were recorded in the city, said Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

Terekhov reported after midday that the Industrialny district of the city was attacked, presumably, by an enemy drone of the "molniya" type.

"According to updated information, a Russian drone hit a road in the Industrialny district of Kharkiv. 2 passenger cars were damaged. As of now, there are no casualties," also stated Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, on Telegram.

Shortly before 2 PM, Terekhov reported another "arrival" in the city.

"We have another arrival in the city - the location of the strike and the type of combat drone are currently being clarified," Terekhov wrote.

In Kharkiv region, Russians struck with 13 KABs and a "Shahed": one dead and four injured