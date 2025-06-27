In Kharkiv region, Russians struck with 13 KABs and a "Shahed": one dead and four injured
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops dropped 13 KABs and used a "Shahed" UAV in Kharkiv region. As a result of the attacks, one person was killed and four more were wounded.
In the Kharkiv region, Russian troops dropped 13 guided aerial bombs in one day, with one dead and 4 injured reported, and damage to a recreation center, said Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov on Friday in Telegram, reports UNN.
Over the past day, 2 settlements in the Kharkiv region were subjected to enemy attacks. As a result of shelling, 1 person was killed and 4 people were injured.
According to Syniehubov, in the village of Vovchanski Khutory, Vovchansk municipality, a 70-year-old man was injured; in the village of Pidlyman, Boriv municipality, 43-year-old, 33-year-old, and 40-year-old men were injured; in the village of Vilkhuvatka, a 53-year-old man was killed.
The enemy, as reported by the head of the OVA, actively used various types of weapons against Kharkiv region: 47 unguided aerial missiles; 13 guided aerial bombs (KAB); 1 "Shahed" type UAV.
According to him, civilian infrastructure objects were damaged and destroyed: in Kupiansk district, a private house was damaged (Osinovo village); in Izium district, an agricultural enterprise and a recreation center were damaged (Pidlyman village).
