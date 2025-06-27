In Kharkiv region, Russians struck with 13 KABs and a "Shahed": one dead and four injured

In the Kharkiv region, Russian troops dropped 13 guided aerial bombs in one day, with one dead and 4 injured reported, and damage to a recreation center, said Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov on Friday in Telegram, reports UNN.

Over the past day, 2 settlements in the Kharkiv region were subjected to enemy attacks. As a result of shelling, 1 person was killed and 4 people were injured. - wrote Syniehubov.

According to Syniehubov, in the village of Vovchanski Khutory, Vovchansk municipality, a 70-year-old man was injured; in the village of Pidlyman, Boriv municipality, 43-year-old, 33-year-old, and 40-year-old men were injured; in the village of Vilkhuvatka, a 53-year-old man was killed.

The enemy, as reported by the head of the OVA, actively used various types of weapons against Kharkiv region: 47 unguided aerial missiles; 13 guided aerial bombs (KAB); 1 "Shahed" type UAV.

According to him, civilian infrastructure objects were damaged and destroyed: in Kupiansk district, a private house was damaged (Osinovo village); in Izium district, an agricultural enterprise and a recreation center were damaged (Pidlyman village).

