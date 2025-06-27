In Kharkiv region, Russians struck with 13 KABs and a "Shahed": one dead and four injured

$41.660.13
48.320.18
ukenru
The court has begun selecting a pre-trial restraint for Chernyshov
06:15 AM • 1410 views
The court has begun selecting a pre-trial restraint for Chernyshov
Exclusive
June 26, 04:34 PM • 78502 views
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
June 26, 04:15 PM • 86081 views
“We expect good news soon”: Budanov hinted at a new prisoner exchange
June 26, 02:09 PM • 69178 views
Most have been in captivity since 2022: Zelensky announced a new stage of prisoner exchange with the Russian Federation
Exclusive
June 26, 10:24 AM • 91127 views
<p>Меджліс намагається залучити Туреччину для повернення кримських політв'язнів - Чубаров</p>
Exclusive
June 26, 09:58 AM • 191711 views
Covering up or turning a blind eye? ARMA Head Duma ignores the scandal with his deputy and “Ukrbud”
June 26, 08:26 AM • 85060 views
Summer offensive of Russians: Syrskyi speaks about the situation at the front
Exclusive
June 26, 08:12 AM • 195711 views
NATO Summit in The Hague: key decisions and what Ukraine can now hope for
Exclusive
June 26, 07:30 AM • 73945 views
What happens to aviation equipment after it has "served its purpose" - expert comments
June 26, 06:55 AM • 65108 views
Massive "Reserve+" crash on June 26: Ministry of Defense announced when the situation will stabilize
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Broadcast
Погода
+23°
1m/s
55%
750mm
Popular news
A large-scale air alert has been declared in UkraineJune 26, 10:17 PM • 39450 views
Anna Wintour resigns as Vogue editor-in-chief after almost 40 yearsJune 26, 10:53 PM • 10152 views
Iran ceases cooperation with IAEAJune 27, 12:28 AM • 43369 views
Death sentence in Japan: notorious killer executed for the first time since 202202:54 AM • 21676 views
Another 970 occupiers, 1 enemy tank, and 13 artillery systems: General Staff updates data on enemy losses04:26 AM • 3676 views
Publications
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
Exclusive
June 26, 04:34 PM • 78483 views
Adamovsky's double game as a 'Gulliver' contender: why a company from Poroshenko's circle was allowed to participate in the competition againJune 26, 03:27 PM • 80594 views
Covering up or turning a blind eye? ARMA Head Duma ignores the scandal with his deputy and “Ukrbud”
Exclusive
June 26, 09:58 AM • 191705 views
NATO Summit in The Hague: key decisions and what Ukraine can now hope for
Exclusive
June 26, 08:12 AM • 195703 views
Back to the old tricks? Kuzminykh is interested in 10 million hryvnias to be allocated to Zhytomyr hospitalsJune 25, 05:45 PM • 163338 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Viktor Orban
Jeff Bezos
Marine Le Pen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
Iran
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom broke up after nine years togetherJune 26, 01:18 PM • 66305 views
Villeneuve moves from "Dune" to "007": will direct the next Bond filmJune 26, 07:00 AM • 99641 views
Fans outraged: The "Simpsons" season finale hinted at Marge's deathJune 25, 05:48 PM • 72870 views
The most expensive wedding of the year has begun: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his fiancée arrived in Venice, despite protestsJune 25, 04:39 PM • 80464 views
I'm going to go and "punch" him: Trump on the NATO Secretary General who called him "daddy"June 25, 03:21 PM • 70242 views
Actual
Truth Social
Tesla Model Y
Financial Times
The Guardian
Falcon 9

In Kharkiv region, Russians struck with 13 KABs and a "Shahed": one dead and four injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 848 views

Russian troops dropped 13 KABs and used a "Shahed" UAV in Kharkiv region. As a result of the attacks, one person was killed and four more were wounded.

In Kharkiv region, Russians struck with 13 KABs and a "Shahed": one dead and four injured

In the Kharkiv region, Russian troops dropped 13 guided aerial bombs in one day, with one dead and 4 injured reported, and damage to a recreation center, said Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov on Friday in Telegram, reports UNN.

Over the past day, 2 settlements in the Kharkiv region were subjected to enemy attacks. As a result of shelling, 1 person was killed and 4 people were injured.

- wrote Syniehubov.

According to Syniehubov, in the village of Vovchanski Khutory, Vovchansk municipality, a 70-year-old man was injured; in the village of Pidlyman, Boriv municipality, 43-year-old, 33-year-old, and 40-year-old men were injured; in the village of Vilkhuvatka, a 53-year-old man was killed.

The enemy, as reported by the head of the OVA, actively used various types of weapons against Kharkiv region: 47 unguided aerial missiles; 13 guided aerial bombs (KAB); 1 "Shahed" type UAV.

According to him, civilian infrastructure objects were damaged and destroyed: in Kupiansk district, a private house was damaged (Osinovo village); in Izium district, an agricultural enterprise and a recreation center were damaged (Pidlyman village).

Night attack on Kharkiv: fire broke out, there is an injured person25.06.25, 02:59 • 3522 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar
Oleh Syniehubov
Kharkiv Oblast
Shahed-136
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9