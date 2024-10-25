In Kharkiv, TCC employees used force against a “deceased” man
The Ombudsman is investigating an incident involving the use of special means by TCC officers against a man who was mistakenly recognized as dead. At the checkpoint, the man was stopped and allegedly pepper-sprayed and hit while trying to escape.
The media reported that in Kharkiv, TCC employees allegedly used special means against a man who was declared dead according to the documents while checking documents. The Ombudsman's Office sent a request to the Kharkiv TCC and the JV to clarify all the circumstances, said on Friday the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, reports UNN.
In Kharkiv, TCC and JV employees allegedly used special means against a man who claims that he was mistakenly declared dead and refutes this in court while checking military registration documents
He said that Oksana Chervyakova , a representative of the Ombudsman's Office in Kharkiv region, is working on the issue and has sent a letter to the Kharkiv JCCC and JV to clarify the actual circumstances for further assessment.
Lubinets emphasized that he expects an impartial verification by the relevant authorities of the information published in the media, and if it is confirmed, the perpetrators will be brought to justice.
According to local Telegram channels, at one of the checkpoints in Kharkiv a man was stopped to check his documents, but was sprayed with pepper spray in the eyes. The man began to run away from the officers, was stopped and hit. The police were allegedly standing nearby.
The man was allegedly previously mistakenly declared dead by the court after he was involved in the evacuation of people in 2022. He is currently trying to appeal this decision.
