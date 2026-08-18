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In Kharkiv, Russians attacked another gas station with drone

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2942 views

On the night of August 18, a Russian "Molniya" drone attacked Kharkiv's Industrialnyi district, damaging the roof of a gas station. Over the course of the day, Kharkiv and 11 settlements in the region came under enemy fire, injuring 7 people, including a child.

In Kharkiv, Russians attacked another gas station with drone

In Kharkiv, a gas station was damaged as a result of an attack by an enemy drone, the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported on Tuesday, UNN writes.

Details

The investigation established that on August 18, at approximately 2:35 a.m., Russian forces attacked Kharkiv's Industrialnyi district using a Molniya unmanned aerial vehicle.

"The roof of a gas station was damaged as a result of the attack," the statement said.

Addition

According to data from Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Kharkiv and 11 settlements in the Kharkiv region came under enemy fire over the past day. Seven people, including a child, were injured in the shelling.

The Russian army struck Izium with a "Tornado-S" system, injuring five people, including a child18.08.26, 08:03 • 25776 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine