In Kharkiv region, the wreckage of a “Shahed” fell on the territory of a company, one person was killed in 24 hours due to Russian shelling

Russian troops carried out 6 attacks on populated areas of Kharkiv region yesterday, January 12. In the town of Valky, the wreckage of an enemy Shahed drone fell on the territory of a civilian enterprise. In Kupyansk, a 70-year-old man was killed by Russian shelling. This was reported on Monday by the head of the RMA Oleg Sinegubov, UNN reports.

According to Syniehubov, on January 12, the following hostile attacks were recorded in Kharkiv region:

21:31 Bohodukhiv district, Valky TG, Valky town. The wreckage of the UAV “Shahed” fell on the territory of a civilian enterprise as a result of air defense.

18:00 Kupyansk district, Kupyansk. A 70-year-old man died as a result of shelling near the territory of a civilian enterprise.

17:35 Kupyansk district, Vilkhuvatka TG, Vilkhuvatka village. UAVs shelled the outskirts of the village, no damage or casualties were reported.

13:00 Russian troops shelled the village of Kindrashivka, Kupyansk district, with MLRS. The shelling damaged 1 private household and 1 garage.

10:25 Russian troops launched an FPV drone strike on the village of Kindrashivka, Kupyansk district. No information on casualties or damage was reported.

Around 08:00, Russian troops shelled Senkove village, Kupyansk district, damaging 1 private household and 1 garage.

No attacks on Kharkiv during the day, said Sinegubov.

Addendum

In Kherson region , Russian troops shelled 36 localities over the past day, 10 people were wounded.