In Kharkiv region, the wreckage of a “Shahed” fell on the territory of a company, one person was killed in 24 hours due to Russian shelling

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 13780 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 138450 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 122515 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 130548 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 131165 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 165932 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109798 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 160024 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104325 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113900 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 72554 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 124337 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 122795 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 67234 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 81662 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 138450 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 165932 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 160024 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 187993 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 177343 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 122795 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 124337 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 141003 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 132794 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 150186 views
Actual
In Kharkiv region, the wreckage of a “Shahed” fell on the territory of a company, one person was killed in 24 hours due to Russian shelling

In Kharkiv region, the wreckage of a “Shahed” fell on the territory of a company, one person was killed in 24 hours due to Russian shelling

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25521 views

In Kharkiv region, 6 hostile attacks were recorded over the day, including the fall of a UAV wreckage in Valky. A 70-year-old man died in Kupyansk as a result of shelling.

Russian troops carried out 6 attacks on populated areas of Kharkiv region yesterday, January 12. In the town of Valky, the wreckage of an enemy Shahed drone fell on the territory of a civilian enterprise. In Kupyansk, a 70-year-old man was killed by Russian shelling. This was reported on Monday by the head of the RMA Oleg Sinegubov, UNN reports.

According to Syniehubov, on January 12, the following hostile attacks were recorded in Kharkiv region: 

  •  21:31 Bohodukhiv district, Valky TG, Valky town. The wreckage of the UAV “Shahed” fell on the territory of a civilian enterprise as a result of air defense.
    •  18:00 Kupyansk district, Kupyansk. A 70-year-old man died as a result of shelling near the territory of a civilian enterprise.
      • 17:35 Kupyansk district, Vilkhuvatka TG, Vilkhuvatka village. UAVs shelled the outskirts of the village, no damage or casualties were reported.
        • 13:00 Russian troops shelled the village of Kindrashivka, Kupyansk district, with MLRS. The shelling damaged 1 private household and 1 garage.
          • 10:25 Russian troops launched an FPV drone strike on the village of Kindrashivka, Kupyansk district. No information on casualties or damage was reported.
            • Around 08:00, Russian troops shelled Senkove village, Kupyansk district, damaging 1 private household and 1 garage.

              No attacks on Kharkiv during the day, said Sinegubov. 

              Addendum 

              In Kherson region , Russian troops shelled 36 localities over the past day, 10 people were wounded.

              Tatiana Kraevskaya

              Tatiana Kraevskaya

              War
              kharkivKharkiv

              Contact us about advertising