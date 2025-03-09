In Kharkiv region, as a result of another shelling by the Russian Federation, a woman was killed
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the Russian shelling of the village of Petropavlivka in Kupiansk, a 73-year-old woman was killed. The next day, the enemy attacked Stetskivka, damaging a residential building.
On March 8-9, Russian troops attacked settlements in the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv region. As a result of the enemy attacks, an elderly woman was killed. This was reported by the Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office, writes UNN.
According to the investigation, on March 8, the armed forces of the Russian Federation struck the village of Petropavlivka in the Kupiansk district. As a result of the strike, a 73-year-old civilian was killed. The circumstances of the shelling and the type of weapon used by the enemy are being established.
On March 9, around 7:30, the Russian troops also shelled the village of Stetskivka. Windows of a residential building and outbuildings were damaged. No casualties were reported.
Under the procedural guidance of the Kupiansk district prosecutor's office of Kharkiv region, pre-trial investigations have been initiated into the facts of committing war crimes (parts 1, 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)
Recall
A 41-year-old man was killed as a result of an artillery shelling of the village of Kivsharivka in Kupiansk on March 8. During the attack, a school and residential buildings were also damaged.