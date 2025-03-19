In Kharkiv region enemy FPV drone killed a woman and injured four other people
Kyiv • UNN
In the Kupiansk district, an FPV drone hit a service car, killing a 45-year-old woman and injuring four others. Shelling also damaged houses, equipment and warehouse premises in the district.
In the Kharkiv region, in the Kupiansk district, an enemy FPV drone hit a service car, killing a 45-year-old woman and wounding four other people. Also, as a result of Russian shelling, houses, equipment and warehouses in the district were damaged, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, said on Telegram on Wednesday, UNN writes.
Details
"On the Kupiansk-Kindrashivka highway, an enemy FPV drone hit a VAZ service car belonging to a civilian utility company. A 45-year-old woman was killed, and four other people were injured," Syniehubov said, indicating that it happened at 16:50.
At 13:15 in the village of Shykuvate, also in the Kupiansk district, according to the head of the RMA, as a result of shelling, presumably from MLRS, a hit was recorded in a private house, a neighboring house and power lines were damaged. A warehouse of a civilian enterprise, 2 cars, 3 tractors were damaged.
In the morning, in the district, in the village of Stetskivka, as a result of shelling, presumably by an FPV drone, a farm building was damaged.
In Kharkiv region, a Russian drone struck near a civilian car: two women and two men were injured18.03.25, 20:47 • 18680 views