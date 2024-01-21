In Kharkiv region, a minibus collided head-on with a car, five people were injured

In Kharkiv region, an accident occurred on the road between the villages of Zadonetske and Lyman, Chuhuiv district, which injured five people, including two children. This was reported by the National Police of the region, UNN reports.

It is noted that the 40-year-old driver of a Ford Transit minibus lost control and made a head-on collision with a Hyundai driven by a 38-year-old man.

As a result of the accident, the driver of the Hyundai and the passengers were injured: A 33-year-old woman, a 9-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy. The driver of the minibus also sustained injuries.

It is reported that investigators are deciding on the issue of entering information into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations for violations of road safety rules or operation of vehicles by persons driving vehicles.

All the circumstances of the accident are currently being established.

