An accident occurs in the center of Kyiv: traffic in the direction of European Square is hampered
Kyiv • UNN
An accident at the intersection of Khreshchatyk and Mykhailivska streets in Kyiv caused traffic to be hampered in the direction of European Square.
An accident has occurred on Khreshchatyk Street in Kyiv. According to the patrol police, traffic in the direction of European Square is hampered, UNN reports.
"Due to an accident at the intersection of Khreshchatyk and Mykhailivska streets, traffic is hampered in the direction of European Square," the statement said.
