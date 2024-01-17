ukenru
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Winter roads require increased attention: how to avoid accidents on snowy and slippery roads

Winter roads require increased attention: how to avoid accidents on snowy and slippery roads

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26084 views

The Patrol Police of Ukraine advises drivers on road safety in winter, recommending caution and checking the condition of the vehicle to avoid accidents. Tips include driving smoothly, keeping a safe distance and being aware of dangerous areas on the road.

The Patrol Police of Ukraine has provided recommendations on how to avoid a traffic accident on a winter road. This is stated in the agency's Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

The following rules will help you avoid the danger of an accident:

  • Don't be overconfident if your driving experience, car condition, or weather conditions are in doubt - use public transportation instead.
  • Check the condition of the vehicle: tires, headlights, windshield wipers, battery, and brakes in an open area.
  • Drive smoothly and avoid sudden steering movements.
  • Keep a safe distance and brake early.
  • Winter roads require a different speed limit, choose a safe speed.
  • Be aware of potentially dangerous areas on the winter road: intersections, unregulated pedestrian crossings, bus stops (where vehicles slow down, stop or start moving), as well as bridges and overpasses that ice over at low temperatures.
  • When approaching pedestrian crossings and locations of educational institutions (schools, kindergartens), reduce your speed to a minimum.

Recall

The Patrol Police has reminded Ukrainian drivers about fines for missing or dirty license plates.

