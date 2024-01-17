Winter roads require increased attention: how to avoid accidents on snowy and slippery roads
Kyiv • UNN
The Patrol Police of Ukraine advises drivers on road safety in winter, recommending caution and checking the condition of the vehicle to avoid accidents. Tips include driving smoothly, keeping a safe distance and being aware of dangerous areas on the road.
The Patrol Police of Ukraine has provided recommendations on how to avoid a traffic accident on a winter road. This is stated in the agency's Telegram channel, UNN reports.
The following rules will help you avoid the danger of an accident:
- Don't be overconfident if your driving experience, car condition, or weather conditions are in doubt - use public transportation instead.
- Check the condition of the vehicle: tires, headlights, windshield wipers, battery, and brakes in an open area.
- Drive smoothly and avoid sudden steering movements.
- Keep a safe distance and brake early.
- Winter roads require a different speed limit, choose a safe speed.
- Be aware of potentially dangerous areas on the winter road: intersections, unregulated pedestrian crossings, bus stops (where vehicles slow down, stop or start moving), as well as bridges and overpasses that ice over at low temperatures.
- When approaching pedestrian crossings and locations of educational institutions (schools, kindergartens), reduce your speed to a minimum.
