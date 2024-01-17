Winter roads require increased attention: how to avoid accidents on snowy and slippery roads

The Patrol Police of Ukraine has provided recommendations on how to avoid a traffic accident on a winter road. This is stated in the agency's Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

The following rules will help you avoid the danger of an accident:

Don't be overconfident if your driving experience, car condition, or weather conditions are in doubt - use public transportation instead.

Check the condition of the vehicle: tires, headlights, windshield wipers, battery, and brakes in an open area.

Drive smoothly and avoid sudden steering movements.

Keep a safe distance and brake early.

Winter roads require a different speed limit, choose a safe speed.

Be aware of potentially dangerous areas on the winter road: intersections, unregulated pedestrian crossings, bus stops (where vehicles slow down, stop or start moving), as well as bridges and overpasses that ice over at low temperatures.

When approaching pedestrian crossings and locations of educational institutions (schools, kindergartens), reduce your speed to a minimum.

