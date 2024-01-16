One person killed, two injured in Kharkiv region due to head-on collision: police investigate details of the accident

A head-on collision between a Subaru Forester and an oncoming Toyota Aurion in the village of Pisochyn, Kharkiv region, killed one person and injured two others, including a three-year-old child. Police are investigating the circumstances of the accident.

This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police of Ukraine in Kharkiv region, UNN reports.

Details

The traffic accident occurred on January 16: at 10:10 a.m., the 102 line received a report of a collision between a Subaru Forester and a Toyota Aurion in the village of Pisochyn.

According to the police, a 58-year-old driver of a Subaru Forester drove into the oncoming lane. This provoked an oncoming collision with a Toyota Aurion driven by a 28-year-old woman.

According to the official police report, the man died at the scene of the accident from his injuries. In addition, the driver of the Toyota Aurion and her passenger, a 3-year-old girl, were hospitalized at the scene of the collision.

It is noted that an investigative team was sent to the scene of the accident, and criminal proceedings were opened under Part 2 of Article 286 (violation of the rules of road safety or operation of transport by persons driving vehicles) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

