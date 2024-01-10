An accident in Chornomorsk: a car lost control and drove to the roadside, killing a 7-year-old girl

In Chornomorsk, a VAZ car drove to the side of the road and hit a 7-year-old girl and her mother. The child died in hospital from her injuries. The accident was reported by the National Police of Odesa region, UNN reports.

Unfortunately, the child died of her injuries in the hospital. Her mother was hospitalized with bodily injuries. - the police said.

Details

The car accident happened this afternoon on Oleksandriyska Street, around 14:00.

According to the preliminary version of the investigation, the driver of the Hyundai was towing a broken VAZ, but the towing cable broke and the driver of the VAZ lost control of the car. The car was thrown to the side of the road where people were standing.

The child and her mother, who were hit, were taken to the Chornomorsk City Hospital for medical care.

Investigators registered the incident in the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. It is a violation of the rules of road safety or operation of transport by a person driving a vehicle that caused the victim's death or serious bodily injury.

The article provides for three to eight years in prison with or without deprivation of the right to drive vehicles for up to three years.

Investigators are establishing all the circumstances of the incident.