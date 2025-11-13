In Kharkiv Oblast, a convict died in a penal colony: the tragedy was concealed

A hidden fatal industrial accident involving a convict was discovered at the Pervomaisk Correctional Colony No. 117 in the Kharkiv region. This was reported by the Human Rights Commissioner Dmytro Lubinets, UNN reports.

Details

The tragedy occurred on May 28, but the employer did not notify the State Labor Service and the Pension Fund of Ukraine within 24 hours, as required by law.

After the ombudsman's intervention, the State Labor Service of Ukraine conducted a special investigation. Criminal proceedings have been opened regarding a possible violation of labor protection legislation.

Concealing accidents, especially fatal ones, is unacceptable! Labor safety and respect for human dignity must be ensured in every institution. Places of detention are no exception. – stated the ombudsman.

