Exclusive
11:14 AM • 13604 views
Feast during the plague: how the leadership of the State Biotechnological University receives bonuses despite salary arrears
09:10 AM • 16248 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions on Mindich and Tsukerman
07:35 AM • 22043 views
Russia seeks to seize Pokrovsk to convince Trump to withdraw the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 13, 07:00 AM • 25964 views
Gasoline prices: expert revealed whether to expect a price increase in the near future
November 13, 03:46 AM • 28088 views
Trump signed a bill ending the longest government shutdown in US history
November 13, 12:30 AM • 24565 views
US will encourage Russia to diplomacy and engagement with Ukraine for lasting peace - Rubio
November 12, 11:58 PM • 20312 views
G7 intensifies economic pressure on Russia and considers using frozen Russian assets - joint statement of foreign ministers
November 12, 03:53 PM • 55008 views
On Thursday, power will be cut almost throughout Ukraine for 24 hours - Ukrenergo
November 12, 03:00 PM • 78669 views
Energy Minister Hrynchuk resignsPhoto
November 12, 02:21 PM • 72087 views
Mindich's border crossing checked: State Border Guard Service says all documents were in order, no restrictions on his departure were imposed
Pink Floyd founder Roger Waters accused Angelina Jolie of ignorance over her trip to UkraineNovember 13, 03:24 AM • 37688 views
Napoleon's diamond brooch, lost at Waterloo, sold for $4.4 millionPhotoNovember 13, 06:58 AM • 13611 views
Gas and electricity prices in Europe: where is it cheaper, and where is it more expensive?08:23 AM • 10957 views
Woman hid daughter's body in apartment for 18 years: prosecutor's office reveals detailsPhotoVideo09:06 AM • 11856 views
Food for well-being: top vegan and gluten-free recipesPhoto10:59 AM • 13661 views
In Kharkiv Oblast, a convict died in a penal colony: the tragedy was concealed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 960 views

A concealed fatal industrial accident involving a convict was discovered at the Pervomaisk Correctional Colony No. 117 in Kharkiv Oblast. The employer failed to report the tragedy, which occurred on May 28, within 24 hours, as required by law.

In Kharkiv Oblast, a convict died in a penal colony: the tragedy was concealed

A hidden fatal industrial accident involving a convict was discovered at the Pervomaisk Correctional Colony No. 117 in the Kharkiv region. This was reported by the Human Rights Commissioner Dmytro Lubinets, UNN reports.

Details

The tragedy occurred on May 28, but the employer did not notify the State Labor Service and the Pension Fund of Ukraine within 24 hours, as required by law.

After the ombudsman's intervention, the State Labor Service of Ukraine conducted a special investigation. Criminal proceedings have been opened regarding a possible violation of labor protection legislation.

Concealing accidents, especially fatal ones, is unacceptable! Labor safety and respect for human dignity must be ensured in every institution. Places of detention are no exception.

– stated the ombudsman.

It will be recalled that an inmate committed suicide in the Odesa pre-trial detention center. A suicide note was found on the bed in the cell where he was held and committed suicide.

Lilia Podolyak

Crimes and emergencies
Pension Fund of Ukraine