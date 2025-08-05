$41.790.03
In Kharkiv, an enemy "Molniya" drone hit a gas station, injuring a woman

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1368 views

Russian occupiers attacked the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv with a Molniya-type kamikaze drone. As a result of the strike on a gas station, a 20-year-old woman was injured.

In Kharkiv, an enemy "Molniya" drone hit a gas station, injuring a woman

The occupiers attacked the Kyiv district of Kharkiv with a "Molniya" kamikaze drone in the evening. As a result of the strike on a gas station, one woman is preliminarily known to have been injured. This was reported by the city mayor Ihor Terekhov, according to UNN.

Strike on a gas station. There is preliminary information about casualties. We are clarifying the details 

- the mayor noted.

Let's add

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, clarified that a 20-year-old woman was injured.

As of this moment, a 20-year-old woman is known to have been injured. She has been hospitalized. Medics are providing all necessary assistance. Relevant services are working at the impact site 

- Syniehubov reported.

UAVs of the "Molniya" type are actively used by the Russian army to strike civilian infrastructure. This drone is a relatively new type of weapon, has small dimensions, flies at low altitudes, and is difficult for air defense to detect.

Recall

Today, Russia attacked the railway in Lozova.

The station was damaged, and several fires broke out. As of now, 13 people have been injured and two have died.

Veronika Marchenko

War
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Ukraine
Kharkiv