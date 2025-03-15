In Kharkiv, a man got stuck in a pipe of an abandoned pumping station: he was rescued for five hours.
In Kharkiv, rescuers spent five hours freeing a man who was stuck in a pipe at an abandoned pumping station, UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service.
According to rescuers, a 39-year-old man climbed into a 400 mm diameter pipe at an abandoned pumping station, but could not get out on his own.
The rescue operation lasted almost five hours. It involved 25 rescuers and 6 units of the State Emergency Service, as well as 18 public utilities workers and 6 units of equipment from public utilities.
... the man was pulled out of the metal trap. He was handed over to doctors and hospitalized with hypothermia and scratches