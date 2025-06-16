$41.450.04
47.690.39
The EU has extended sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
07:28 PM • 232 views
The EU has extended sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
01:59 PM • 22241 views
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Exclusive
June 16, 12:56 PM • 64056 views
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
Exclusive
June 16, 11:24 AM • 64948 views
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
Exclusive
June 16, 09:55 AM • 77932 views
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
June 16, 08:24 AM • 163324 views
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada
Exclusive
June 16, 07:14 AM • 77863 views
Summer Solstice: Astrologer gives advice on what to do to attract good luck
June 16, 06:29 AM • 76936 views
General Staff: a new North-Slobozhansky direction has emerged due to the enemy's activation on the Sumy region border area
Exclusive
June 16, 06:27 AM • 59861 views
A Week of Transition from Tension to Balance: A Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs for June 16–22
June 16, 05:14 AM • 56547 views
Trump to meet with Zelenskyy at G7 summit - Axios
In Kharkiv, a Ford driver hit two 76-year-old women at a pedestrian crossing, one died

Kyiv • UNN

 • 502 views

In Kharkiv, a Ford Fusion driver hit two 76-year-old women at a pedestrian crossing. One of the victims died at the scene, the other was hospitalized.

In Kharkiv, a Ford driver hit two 76-year-old women at a pedestrian crossing, one died

In Kharkiv, a Ford Fusion driver hit two 76-year-old women on a crosswalk. One of the victims died on the spot, UNN reports with reference to the Kharkiv region police.

Details

Today, at about 18:35 on Plekhanivska Street, the driver of a Ford Fusion ran over two pedestrians who were crossing the road at a pedestrian crossing.

As a result of the road accident, one of the victims, a 76-year-old woman, died at the scene. Another woman, also 76 years old, was taken to the hospital with bodily injuries.

Add

An investigative team is working at the scene. The issue of opening criminal proceedings under the article 286 (violation of traffic safety rules or operation of transport by persons driving vehicles) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine is being resolved.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Kharkiv
