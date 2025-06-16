In Kharkiv, a Ford driver hit two 76-year-old women at a pedestrian crossing, one died

In Kharkiv, a Ford Fusion driver hit two 76-year-old women on a crosswalk. One of the victims died on the spot, UNN reports with reference to the Kharkiv region police.

Today, at about 18:35 on Plekhanivska Street, the driver of a Ford Fusion ran over two pedestrians who were crossing the road at a pedestrian crossing.

As a result of the road accident, one of the victims, a 76-year-old woman, died at the scene. Another woman, also 76 years old, was taken to the hospital with bodily injuries.

An investigative team is working at the scene. The issue of opening criminal proceedings under the article 286 (violation of traffic safety rules or operation of transport by persons driving vehicles) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine is being resolved.

