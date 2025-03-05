In Kharkiv, 470 "fake" certificates of disability group assignment issued by the Medical and Social Expert Commission (MSEC) have been canceled
The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) annulled 470 fake disability certificates issued by the MSEC in Kharkiv. 13 officials sold the documents to draft evaders for 2,000 to 5,000 dollars, causing the state losses of 2.4 million UAH per month.
Schemes of evasion from mobilization have been uncovered, in the organization of which 13 officials of the Kharkiv Medical and Social Expert Commission (MSEC) participated. Reports UNN with a link to the press service of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).
In Kharkiv, nearly half a thousand fake disability certificates issued by the local MSEC have been declared invalid.
Based on the evidence collected by the Security Service of Ukraine, 470 medical certificates for fake disability of conscription-age men issued in the Kharkiv region have been annulled.
The corresponding decision was preceded by the exposure by SBU employees of a large-scale "scheme for evaders" in the regional medical and social expert commission (MSEC) in October 2024. 13 participants in the scheme have been suspected. Among them are the head of the regional MSEC and doctors from local medical institutions.
The participants sold fictitious disability certificates to evaders for amounts ranging from $2,000 to $5,000. This concerns fraudulent registration of "protection". As the investigation notes, through this scheme, evaders also planned to receive state social payments. The payment of illegally assigned pensions, arranged through the scheme, has already been suspended.
Thanks to prompt response, it was possible to prevent monthly state losses of over 2.4 million UAH, as stated in the SBU press service's post.
Based on the new evidence collected, the head of the MSEC and seven of his accomplices have been notified of suspicion:
- Part 2, 3 of Article 255 (creation of a criminal organization and leadership of such an organization, committed by an official using their official position);
- Part 2, 4 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 114-1 (obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, committed by a criminal organization);
- Part 4 of Article 28, Part 3 of Article 332 (facilitating the illegal transportation of persons across the state border of Ukraine by providing means and removing obstacles, committed for mercenary motives by a criminal organization);
- Part 4 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 366, Part 5 of Article 27, Part 4 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 366 (the act of an official entering knowingly false information into official documents, committed by a criminal organization).
Supplement
Currently, the participants of the criminal group are in custody. The issue of additional qualification of criminal actions for five more suspects is being resolved.
Reminder
In various regions of Ukraine, 17 organizers of schemes for evasion from conscription have been detained. Among those detained are medical workers, officials, and transporters who helped to smuggle conscripts abroad for $14,000.
