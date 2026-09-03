In Japan, a man was arrested for the mass killing of hamsters at a hotel: police do not rule out a sex ritual

Japanese police arrested a man on August 31 who allegedly killed thirty hamsters in a so-called love hotel — possibly during a sex ritual. This is already his second arrest. Several weeks earlier, the Japanese man had already been detained — that time, he had apparently trampled about twenty hamsters to death, UNN reports, citing Bild.

Details

The suspect is 36 years old and works at a senior school in Iwate Prefecture. According to police, he killed the hamsters together with two different women in hourly hotels for couples. Killing rodents violates Japan’s animal protection laws. Therefore, both women were also arrested, Hiroyuki Nasu, a senior officer with the Miyako police in Iwate Prefecture, told AFP.

On the suspect’s smartphone seized by police, investigators found videos of the hamster killings, as well as chat messages. These messages confirm that the crime was planned jointly by the man and his partner. According to Nasu, one of the messages read: "Where will we kill the hamsters and have fun at the same time?"

132 hamsters escaped from the luggage compartment and delayed the plane for 5 days