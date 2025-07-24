$41.770.00
Giant swarms of locusts have invaded southern Ukraine: environmentalists named the causes and threats
Giant swarms of locusts have invaded southern Ukraine: environmentalists named the causes and threats
NBU maintained the key rate at 15.5%
Political scientist on Istanbul talks: Trump should "read" them as mockery of himself
EU urged China to pressure Putin to end Russia's war against Ukraine
"The state will not interfere with those who work honestly": the government approved a moratorium on business inspections
Pentagon and US State Department approved the sale of military aid to Ukraine for $322 million
The youngest is 27 years old, the oldest is 66 years old. Some were in captivity for over 3 years: details of the release of Ukrainian defenders from captivity
Over 1.2 thousand people will take part in the exchange between Ukraine and Russia – Umerov
All norms for the independence of anti-corruption institutions will be in place: Zelenskyy will propose a bill to the Rada that will "ensure the strength of the law enforcement system"
Mirage-2000: incident without casualties and system strength test - Ukrainian aviation operates smoothly
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Giant swarms of locusts have invaded southern Ukraine: environmentalists named the causes and threats
Mirage-2000: incident without casualties and system strength test - Ukrainian aviation operates smoothly
Euro

Scandal in Ireland over age verification on platform X: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 750 views

The Irish media regulator is pressuring the X platform over non-compliance with new age verification rules to protect minors. The company risks a fine of up to 500,000 euros and is challenging the code in court.

Scandal in Ireland over age verification on platform X: what is known

The X platform, owned by Elon Musk, has come under pressure from the Irish media regulator for failing to comply with new age verification rules to protect minors from harmful content. This was reported by POLITICO, according to UNN.

Details

On July 21, provisions of the Online Safety Code came into force in Ireland, requiring platforms - such as X, Facebook, and TikTok - to implement age verification to restrict access to pornography and violent content.

Based on an initial review of the X platform, we cannot see evidence of measures taken to comply with this age assurance requirement

- said a spokesman for the regulator Coimisiún na Meán in a comment to POLITICO.

The regulator also expressed "additional concerns," including the lack of proper parental controls. The Commission demands that X provide full information by July 25, and warned of possible further action if the Code is not complied with.

The platform risks being charged with a crime and fined up to 500,000 euros if it does not respond in time - the material states.

In June, the regulator had already sent a mandatory request for compliance, and gave X until August 8 (extended from July 22) to provide answers. Musk's company, meanwhile, is challenging the code in the High Court of Ireland, including its individual provisions and scope regarding X. A decision is expected on Friday, July 25.

Earlier, an X spokesperson assured that the company "is fully committed to complying with all applicable laws and regulations," including the Irish code, and "prioritizes its implementation."

The platform did not respond to a request for comment by the time the material was published. Meanwhile, the French government is considering classifying X, Reddit, and Bluesky as porn platforms, which would oblige them to comply with stricter age verification requirements.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

