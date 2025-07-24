Scandal in Ireland over age verification on platform X: what is known

The X platform, owned by Elon Musk, has come under pressure from the Irish media regulator for failing to comply with new age verification rules to protect minors from harmful content. This was reported by POLITICO, according to UNN.

On July 21, provisions of the Online Safety Code came into force in Ireland, requiring platforms - such as X, Facebook, and TikTok - to implement age verification to restrict access to pornography and violent content.

Based on an initial review of the X platform, we cannot see evidence of measures taken to comply with this age assurance requirement - said a spokesman for the regulator Coimisiún na Meán in a comment to POLITICO.

The regulator also expressed "additional concerns," including the lack of proper parental controls. The Commission demands that X provide full information by July 25, and warned of possible further action if the Code is not complied with.

The platform risks being charged with a crime and fined up to 500,000 euros if it does not respond in time - the material states.

In June, the regulator had already sent a mandatory request for compliance, and gave X until August 8 (extended from July 22) to provide answers. Musk's company, meanwhile, is challenging the code in the High Court of Ireland, including its individual provisions and scope regarding X. A decision is expected on Friday, July 25.

Earlier, an X spokesperson assured that the company "is fully committed to complying with all applicable laws and regulations," including the Irish code, and "prioritizes its implementation."

The platform did not respond to a request for comment by the time the material was published. Meanwhile, the French government is considering classifying X, Reddit, and Bluesky as porn platforms, which would oblige them to comply with stricter age verification requirements.

